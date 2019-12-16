Cyclones have ample time to tinker

The starting lineup really isn’t the point here, though. I don’t think that ultimately matters if Prohm continues with the same starting five the rest of the season. As long as that doesn’t keep him from calling Conditt’s number more quickly and more frequently in games.

Conditt is seventh nationally in block percentage at 16.8. He’s shooting 73.9% from the floor. His rebounding percentages are the best on the team.

Yet he’s third in minutes-per-game among ISU’s trio of big men.

Changing that could help boost the Cyclones’ fortunes.

Sacrifice a chicken

Here’s guessing most of the Cyclone players have never seen the movie "Major League,'' which came out more than a decade before most of them were born. Still, they might want to see if it’s on Netflix to get some ideas on how to break out of a slump.

Whatever they can do to figure out the 3-point shooting is worth a try.

The Cyclones are shooting 29.3% from 3 on the season, which is one of the worst marks in the country and is buoyed by a 15-of-29 performance against Alabama that certainly seems more fluke than anything.