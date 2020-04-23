Cyclones seek another season of consistent receiving production

AMES — Matt Campbell didn’t inherit much when he took over as Iowa State’s football coach four years ago, but since his time in Ames, he’s gotten consistently good production from his receivers.
It started with Allen Lazard and then Hakeem Butler took over. Last season, Deshaunte Jones, LaMichael Pettway and Tarique Milton all produced for the Cyclones.
The glaring difference is in previous seasons, Iowa State relied on one guy. Last season, they were able to spread the wealth.
“That receiver group played the most consistent they have since we’ve been here,” Campbell said. “They might not have been as talented, but they were consistent. That shows you how special Nate Scheelhaase is as a teacher when he’s coaching fundamentals.”
Jones and Pettway both graduated and Iowa State needs multiple guys to step up if it’s going to get another solid season of production.
Milton proved to be a big-play threat averaging 20.6 yards per reception. The issue Milton had was he’d disappear for games at a time. Against Oklahoma State he had just one catch for 14 yards, and against Kansas he had zero receptions.
Campbell has a plan to hopefully get more consistent production from Milton, who will be a junior next season.
“I do think you see Tarique moving back inside,” Campbell said of Milton who played in the slot as a freshman but had to make room for Jones last season. “Landen Akers can play outside and inside for us, so that versatility is helpful.”
Sean Shaw had good moments as a freshman last season. He had 15 catches for 231 yards, but his most impressive production came in the red zone. The 6-foot-6 receiver had five touchdowns, meaning a third of his receptions ended in the end zone.
Now that he has a year of experience under his belt, he could be poised for a big sophomore season.
Joseph Scates didn’t see much time on the field during his freshman campaign, but he’s one to watch as a sophomore. The 6-foot-2 Scates always gets rave reviews from Campbell and Scheelhaase for his talent; now he just needs to have that talent translate into on-field production.
Perhaps the highest upside among those competing for playing time belongs to a player who hasn’t even seen the practice field — junior college transfer Xavier Hutchison.
“I’ll be really honest with you, I don’t know if there’s a better wide receiver in the country right now that’s coming into a college football program than what Xavier is,” Campbell said. “If you go watch the video tape of his sophomore year at Blinn, it’s as good as any video tape I’ve ever seen of a wide receiver. I give him and his family a lot of credit for staying loyal to us.
“He’s got the size of a Butler and a Lazard but he has the speed and athleticism of some of our really talented skill players. He’s dynamic and he looks like how a No. 1 receiver looks. We’re really anxious to get him here to see where and how he fits into our wide receiver group.”
