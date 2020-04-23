Cyclones seek another season of consistent receiving production

Sean Shaw had good moments as a freshman last season. He had 15 catches for 231 yards, but his most impressive production came in the red zone. The 6-foot-6 receiver had five touchdowns, meaning a third of his receptions ended in the end zone.

Now that he has a year of experience under his belt, he could be poised for a big sophomore season.

Joseph Scates didn’t see much time on the field during his freshman campaign, but he’s one to watch as a sophomore. The 6-foot-2 Scates always gets rave reviews from Campbell and Scheelhaase for his talent; now he just needs to have that talent translate into on-field production.

Perhaps the highest upside among those competing for playing time belongs to a player who hasn’t even seen the practice field — junior college transfer Xavier Hutchison.

“I’ll be really honest with you, I don’t know if there’s a better wide receiver in the country right now that’s coming into a college football program than what Xavier is,” Campbell said. “If you go watch the video tape of his sophomore year at Blinn, it’s as good as any video tape I’ve ever seen of a wide receiver. I give him and his family a lot of credit for staying loyal to us.

“He’s got the size of a Butler and a Lazard but he has the speed and athleticism of some of our really talented skill players. He’s dynamic and he looks like how a No. 1 receiver looks. We’re really anxious to get him here to see where and how he fits into our wide receiver group.”

