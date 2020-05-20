Cyclones turn negative into positive with virtual tour

“I told our kids that not only is adversity going to hit in the world of sports but adversity is going to hit in life …’’ he added. “Our generation is going to have to respond to something bigger than just sports.’’

Campbell doesn’t even think the pandemic will have much impact on how his team performs whenever it finally gets a chance to get back on the playing field.

“We’re going to find out that spring practice might be a little overrated because you’re going to have a healthier team coming back,’’ he said.

“You might come back healthier and you might come back more inspired than you’ve ever been before.’’

Of course, no one knows at this point when any of that is going to happen. The entire spring sports schedule was wiped out and there are clouds of doubt over the fall season.

Pollard said the two most frequently asked questions are: “Are we going to get football and will I be able to get there to watch it?’’

He doesn’t have a lot of real solid answers. He is pretty sure the Cyclones will be on the field for their Sept. 5 season opener against South Dakota. But it could be with no fans or a reduced number of fans.

All of that will be determined in the months to come.

