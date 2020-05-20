Cyclones turn negative into positive with virtual tour

Iowa State men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm has gained a new appreciation for his wife.
Football coach Matt Campbell has gained an appreciation for the value of spending time with family.
Women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly has gained an appreciation for modern technology.
Members of ISU’s coaching staff have discovered that not everything prompted by the current COVID-19 pandemic has been bad, and they all teamed up to seemingly turn a big fat negative into a positive Wednesday night.
Normally at this time of year, coaches from Iowa State and other universities are traveling around the state by bus and mingling with fans to spread information and drum up support for their programs.
They’re not able to do that right now thanks to the coronavirus.
“Our fans are such a big part of what we do and the tour gives us a chance to go see fans in their domain,’’ ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard said. “It was disappointing, saddening that we couldn’t do it this year.’’
But ISU found nearly as good a way — maybe better — by doing the tour on a virtual basis Wednesday night.
Instead of having all the coaches trek off to a place like the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf — one of the scheduled sites for this year — they all were part of a 2-hour, 15-minute online program that was available to ISU fans worldwide and which is available for reviewing on cyclones.com.
Doing it this way had the added bonus of incorporating former and current Cyclone athletes such as Bridget Carleton, Monte Morris and Brock Purdy into the program, something that likely was not possible with the usual format.
We learned that each of the coaches are dealing with the pandemic in their own way and there have been some silver linings.
“For me this has been one of the greatest times in my life to reconnect as a husband and as a father,’’ said Campbell, who has four young children. “We’ve had a lot of 3-on-3 basketball games that quite frankly have sometimes ended in tears. I let my wife cut my hair for the first time. It’s been a fascinating journey.’’
Purdy, who is entering his third season as Campbell’s starting quarterback, also has spent more time with his family than he normally does.
“To have my mom cook dinner every night and have my dad coach up my brother and I once again, it’s been very special,’’ he said.
Prohm has three preschool age children that he also has seen much more of and he said it has given him a glimpse of what his wife, Kate, deals with on a daily basis.
“I’m in the office now,’’ he told moderator John Walters during the broadcast, “but when you’re home, they think you’re off duty and it’s time to play all the time.’’
Even Fennelly, a self-confessed curmudgeon who has resisted technological advances, admitted he has been changed for the better.
“We’ve got Zoom, we’ve got GoToMeeting, we have WebEx, we have Loop,’’ he said. “We have a lot of things. We’re doing everything we can to make sure that our kids understand what’s going on.
“We have a Zoom meeting every week with our staff. We’re in good shape and we’re going to be ready to go when it’s start time.’’
Wrestling coach Kevin Dresser said he hopes that not having day-to-day contact with his athletes perhaps has helped them mature.
“They have to kind of self-coach themselves right now so maybe the accountability factor has kicked in,’’ he said.
In that respect, Campbell really thinks the current crisis could pay long-range dividends for his players.
“You’re defined by how you respond to adversity,’’ he said. “This situation really came to our football team just as we were about ready to leave for spring break. We had a Thursday team meeting to discuss everything that was going on and what we were maybe about to get into.
“For my age group and the young men we’re dealing with, we really haven’t had to face a lot of real life adversity like what we’re going through.
“I told our kids that not only is adversity going to hit in the world of sports but adversity is going to hit in life …’’ he added. “Our generation is going to have to respond to something bigger than just sports.’’
Campbell doesn’t even think the pandemic will have much impact on how his team performs whenever it finally gets a chance to get back on the playing field.
“We’re going to find out that spring practice might be a little overrated because you’re going to have a healthier team coming back,’’ he said.
“You might come back healthier and you might come back more inspired than you’ve ever been before.’’
Of course, no one knows at this point when any of that is going to happen. The entire spring sports schedule was wiped out and there are clouds of doubt over the fall season.
Pollard said the two most frequently asked questions are: “Are we going to get football and will I be able to get there to watch it?’’
He doesn’t have a lot of real solid answers. He is pretty sure the Cyclones will be on the field for their Sept. 5 season opener against South Dakota. But it could be with no fans or a reduced number of fans.
All of that will be determined in the months to come.
