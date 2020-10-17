D-III winter sports landscape still changing

A recent decision by CCIW officials — one that mirrors many other schools and conferences at that level — has changed the winter sports landscape even more drastically. In hopes of curtailing the COVID-19 spread, schools and their athletic programs will be shut down from Nov. 25 (the Wednesday before Thanksgiving) through Jan. 1. Athletic participation, according to Zapolski, is allowed to resume on Jan. 2.

“That means nothing athletically related,” said Zapolski of the dark period between holidays. “No weightlifting, no team meetings, no practices.”

The best guess, at this point, is that winter sports competitions will begin in the middle of January — if they are to be played at all. The possibility of the winter season being scrapped all together still looms as the NCAC and NESCAC have shown.

NCAA limits championships: If college sports resume on the Division III level after the first of the year, it appears as if teams will have a tougher time earning spots in postseason tournaments.

The NCAA Division III Championships Committee has recommended that the national tournament brackets for 2021 winter and spring sports not exceed 75% of their standard capacity.