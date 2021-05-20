Dalton State leads NAIA field

A round of 284 allowed Dalton State to move from fourth to first heading into the final day of the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

Climbing from eighth to fourth to first through the tournament's first three days, the fifth-ranked Roadrunners have an 874 team total, four strokes in front of Point (Ga.). Keiser (Fla.) is currently third at 880 and second-round leader Texas Wesleyan dropped to fourth, shooting a 307 on Thursday to move to 886 for the tourney.