Leading by 259 points heading into the final day of the decathlon at the NCAA Div. III Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Central College's Will Daniels didn't just hang on for the title.
The Geneseo grad posted one of the level's all-time best scores.
Daniels' 7,427 points trail only the 7,528 scored by Simpson College's Kip Janvrin at the 1987 national meet. Janvrin went on to represent the United States at the 2000 Summer Olympics.
He finished 176 points ahead of Wisconsin-Eau Claire's Dylan Cooper and 476 points ahead of third-place Cody Faust from Wisconsin-Platteville.
Daniels' discus (130-4) and 1,500 meter (4:48.62) marks were personal bests.
Augustana's Hannah Willhite, a junior from Rock Island, finished 16th in the preliminaries in the 100 meters in a time of 12:13.
McElyea 18th in long jump: St. Ambrose long jumper finished 18th at the NAIA Track and Field Championships Friday.
McElyea's leap of 6.83 meters fell short of the 7.21 needed to advance to the finals.
St. Ambrose's Jack Reemtsma, who qualified for the 400 hurdles final on Thursday, could not match that feat in the 400 meters on Friday. Reemtsma's time of 49.61 was good for 21st in the event.