Daniels earns top American Rivers honor

An unexpected break in his track and field season at Iowa provided Will Daniels with time to reflect on an award the Geneseo native received late last week.
A three-time NCAA national champion at Central College before entering graduate school at Iowa last fall, Daniels was named as the American Rivers Conference Duane Schroeder Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2018-19 school year.
The award is the highest individual honor presented by the Division III conference and it goes to an alumnus from the previous academic year.
“It’s a special honor and I feel like it reflects well on Central College as a whole and the opportunities that are available there for student-athletes,’’ Daniels said.
Daniels graduated Summa cum Laude from Central last May, carrying a 3.98 grade-point average in biology before being accepted into Iowa’s Masters in Clinical Exercise Physiology program.
“The one thing that stood out from my time at Central was the professors’ knowledge and their level of interest in their students beyond the academic realm,’’ Daniels said. “I had a professor my freshman year who found out I was part of the track and field program and any time I would run into her on campus after that, she would ask how track was going. I was more than just a student in a class and that created a great learning environment.’’
Daniels excelled beyond the classroom.
With championships in the 2018 and 2019 indoor heptathlon and the 2019 outdoor decathlon, Daniels became the first Central athlete to win three NCAA Division III individual championships.
He was named three times by the United States Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association as its Central Region field athlete of the year and was named by the College Sports Information Directors of America as its Academic All-American of the year in men’s track field.
In addition to being voted as a team captain in his final season at Central, Daniels served as a leader of the Dutch program’s track and cross country Bible study group, was involved in the children’s ministry at the Third Church in Pella and was a huddle leader at the 2019 summer Fellowship of Christian Athletes sports camp.
Daniels was selected for the conference award from a group of four nominees that included Wartburg football standout Matt Sacia, a North Scott High School graduate.
The timing of the award’s presentation came as Daniels found himself back in his hometown, looking forward to a late-afternoon jog and enjoying a little recovery time from an indoor season at Iowa which ended unexpectedly.
Daniels had finished as the runner-up in the heptathlon at the Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships, giving him an opportunity to compete in the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships for the first time as a graduate transfer with the Hawkeyes.
He joined teammates in traveling to Albuquerque, N.M., on March 11 only to have the meet canceled the next day because of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus situation.
“It was a little crazy. We had practiced in New Mexico on Wednesday night but before going to the track on Thursday, everything had been canceled,’’ Daniels said. “They found flights for us all to come back home and just like that, it was over.’’
And instead of joining the rest of the Hawkeyes on a planned spring break training trip to Arizona last week, Daniels has been in Geneseo.
He’s planning for the start of online classes with the rest of the Iowa student body and with the cancellation of all team activities, he’s finding time to train on his own in Geneseo.
“We were encouraged by our coaches to spend a few days of recovery time and with everything that has been going on, it’s been a good break,’’ Daniels said. “I’m looking forward to getting back to training again soon, just things getting back to normal.’’