Daniels earns top American Rivers honor

An unexpected break in his track and field season at Iowa provided Will Daniels with time to reflect on an award the Geneseo native received late last week.

A three-time NCAA national champion at Central College before entering graduate school at Iowa last fall, Daniels was named as the American Rivers Conference Duane Schroeder Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2018-19 school year.

The award is the highest individual honor presented by the Division III conference and it goes to an alumnus from the previous academic year.

“It’s a special honor and I feel like it reflects well on Central College as a whole and the opportunities that are available there for student-athletes,’’ Daniels said.

Daniels graduated Summa cum Laude from Central last May, carrying a 3.98 grade-point average in biology before being accepted into Iowa’s Masters in Clinical Exercise Physiology program.