Daniels, King earn all-American honors

EUGENE, Ore. – A pair of Quad-City area competitors have earned first-team all-American honors and a third could join them today at the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships.

Iowa senior Will Daniels of Geneseo in the decathlon and Northern Iowa graduate student Darius King of Moline in the shot put each finished in the seventh place in their events to earn all-American recognition.

Daniels used second-best efforts in the 100-meter dash and long jump on Wednesday to sit in fourth place midway through his 10 events.

He climbed to third briefly Thursday after placing fifth in the 110-meter hurdles and was in fifth overall before finishing 16th in the 1,500, the final event of the decathlon.

Daniels finished with 7,635 points and his seventh-place effort is the best ever for an Iowa competitor in the event. Karel Tilga of Georgia won the decathlon with 8,261 points.

King competed late Wednesday evening, finishing seventh overall when he threw the shot put 64 feet, 7.25 inches to earn first-team all-American honors. Turner Washington of Arizona State won the event with a throw of 69-2.75.