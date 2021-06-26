DeSimone takes over Augie tennis programs

A very familiar name to both Augustana College and the Quad-Cities tennis scene will be taking over the Vikings' men's and women's tennis programs.

David DeSimone has been hired for the position, replacing Jon Miedema, the winningest head tennis coach in both genders for the Vikings. Miedema resigned his position this spring after a 10-year run.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Augustana tennis teams,” DeSimone said. “Jon has done an excellent job, and I am looking forward to building on the solid foundation he established.

“I would like to thank Mike Zapolski for this opportunity to grow as a tennis coach and help these amazing student-athletes continue to develop on and off the tennis court.”

DeSimone comes to Augustana off an impressive three-year stint as the head coach for both the men and women at Concordia University in Seward, Neb. He took over the Bulldogs program prior to the 2019 season and he authored records of 26-10 (men) and 31-16 (women) during that time frame.