DeSimone takes over Augie tennis programs

A very familiar name to both Augustana College and the Quad-Cities tennis scene will be taking over the Vikings' men's and women's tennis programs.
David DeSimone has been hired for the position, replacing Jon Miedema, the winningest head tennis coach in both genders for the Vikings. Miedema resigned his position this spring after a 10-year run.
“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Augustana tennis teams,” DeSimone said. “Jon has done an excellent job, and I am looking forward to building on the solid foundation he established.
“I would like to thank Mike Zapolski for this opportunity to grow as a tennis coach and help these amazing student-athletes continue to develop on and off the tennis court.”
DeSimone comes to Augustana off an impressive three-year stint as the head coach for both the men and women at Concordia University in Seward, Neb. He took over the Bulldogs program prior to the 2019 season and he authored records of 26-10 (men) and 31-16 (women) during that time frame.
“David is an outstanding young coach with strong ties to the Quad Cities and the student-athlete experience at the NCAA Division III level,” said Zapolski, Augie's veteran athletic director. “I have no doubt that David will continue the solid work of his predecessors and build upon the family-first brand of Augustana tennis that has positioned both the men’s and women’s programs to be regular contenders for conference championships and NCAA post-season play the last several years.”
He will inherit a men’s team at Augustana that won a third straight College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin title in 2021 and posted a 13-7 record and a women’s squad that was 10-6 and placed second in the CCIW.
In the recently completed 2021 campaign, the Concordia men were 10-6 overall and 5-1 in Great Plains Athletic Conference play. The women went 10-7, 6-1. The men advanced to the GPAC tournament’s championship match while the women shared the conference’s regular season title.
DeSimone grew up in Bettendorf and put together a tremendous high school career for the Bulldogs before his 2011 graduation. He won a pair of Iowa Class 2A state doubles championship (2008 & 2010), finished second once (2009) and was a state tournament singles qualifier (2011). The state title he won in 2008 was with his brother Adam, a senior at the time, as a partner.
Adam went on to forge a tremendous career at Augustana where he is still fourth on the career list for all-time combined (singles & doubles) victories with 136. The brothers’ father, Al DeSimone, was the Vice-President of Development at Augustana around that same time.
Upon graduation from Bettendorf High School, DeSimone took his talent to Kalamazoo (Mich.) College where he was twice voted the team’s Most Valuable Player, was a four-time ITA Scholar-Athlete and was a two-time all-conference selection.
He graduated from Kalamazoo in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in German. He returned to the Quad-Cities where he served as the Junior Development Pathway director for the Quad City Tennis Club. During that time frame he also helped out as an assistant coach for the Augustana men’s tennis team.
DeSimone returned to school at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where he earned his Master of Arts in business with a specialization in Intercollegiate Athletics Administration. He worked a year as a development operations assistant in the Cornhusker athletic department before landing the job as the head coach at Concordia in February 2019. In addition to his head coaching duties, he was also the athletic fund development coordinator for the Bulldogs and the athletic event manager.