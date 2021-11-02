Dosunmu proving NBA GMs wrong with strong start

“There's no way there are 37 players better than me.”

Former University of Illinois All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu, now a Chicago Bull, is proving that comment from the 2021 NBA Draft to be true as he is making his mark for the Chicago Bulls.

In Dosunmu's junior year of college, he was a first-team All-American. He won every award geared for point-guards, including the Bob Cousy Award.

When he first arrived at Illinois, it took Dosunmu several games to figure out he was not at Morgan Park High School anymore. The will to win and be that guy was in his blood, though. His freshman year, he turned the ball over and made several bad decisions as to when to shoot and when to pass.

In post-game news conferences, even as a freshman, he said many times, "I'll learn from my mistakes, go back watch film, talk to my coaches to get better."

At the end of his career at Illinois, there was never a better closer in all of college basketball. He hit game-winning shots against Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Northwestern, Nebraska and Iowa. Everyone in the gym knew who was taking that shot, but there was nothing the defenders could do but walk away in defeat.