Drake Relays: Fitzpatrick returns to Drake Stadium as college competitor

DES MOINES — Less than a year after anchoring Davenport Assumption to a Class 3A state championship in the 1,600 relay, Laney Fitzpatrick was back on the track inside Drake Stadium on Friday.

Instead of wearing red and white, Fitzpatrick was dressed in black and gold.

Fitzpatrick made her Drake Relays debut as a college competitor for the University of Iowa in the women’s 400 and finished 15th in 56.82 seconds.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for a while,” said Fitzpatrick, who won her heat. “Being here brings back all those good memories I’ve had here.”

Fitzpatrick is adjusting to life and track & field as a collegian. She spent the indoor season running mostly 600s. She has concentrated on the 400 and some 200s this outdoor season.

She has run a 55-second 400, which is a personal best by about two seconds. She’s cut almost a full second off her 200 time from high school.

“I know I’m getting better and faster,” she said. “It is definitely a lot different, but I’m enjoying the process every day and being able to train with people that are a lot better than me is very beneficial.

“I just need to keep working hard to get better and better.”

More than winning races, it is about competing and continual improvement.

“It is not easy, and it is going to take time,” Fitzpatrick noted. “I knew coming in it wasn’t going to be right away. I’m going to have to work hard and keep making progress. I’ve been really happy so far and I really like it here so far.”

Reemtsma relishes opportunity

St. Ambrose University junior Will Reemtsma had runners from Purdue, Illinois, Notre Dame and Iowa in the same section of his 400 hurdles race Friday at the Drake Relays.

That isn’t usual for Reemtsma, who is used to facing smaller-school competition.

“There is a couple different ways to look at it,” Reemtsma said. “You can go positive and appreciate the opportunity to run against that level of competition or you can get scared. I chose to take the opportunity and do my best.”

Reemtsma, a Davenport Central graduate, finished 11th out of 22 competitors in 52.57. It was about seven-tenths of a second off his personal best.

“I ran 52.3 last week with no competition,” he said. “I was hoping to get a little better with competition. But to be consistent was nice. I’ve been around 52s all year.”

Reemtsma gears up for the conference meet next week and a couple of last chance meets before nationals.

“It is going to be perfecting that race model,” he said. “There is only so much training you can get that will pay off by nationals. With the taper happening soon, it is going to be fine-tuning details and try and make it work at the right moment.”

Other area alums tidbits

Rock Island Alleman graduate Tori Thomas, an IHSA state champion in the pole vault, made her Drake Relays debut Friday in the pole vault for the University of Illinois. Thomas placed ninth after clearing 12 feet, 8 ¼ inches. … Former Tipton state champion Jamie Kofron competed in the discus and shot put Friday for the Hawkeyes. Kofron was 11th among 25 competitors with a throw of 162-8 in the discus. She was 13th in the shot put at 48-6.

