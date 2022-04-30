Drake Relays: King finishes runner-up in women's 800 invitational

DES MOINES — As Mallory King made her way around the blue oval Saturday afternoon, she could hear the “Go Mallory” cheers.

“It has been a while since I’ve heard that,” King said. “We don’t get as many fans at our college races, so that’s pretty amazing.”

Back at Drake Stadium competing in the women’s 800-meter invitational, King snatched second place in 2 minutes, 8 seconds in less than favorable running conditions at the Drake Relays.

It was her first race against an entire field of post-collegiate and professional runners.

“I was really pleased with how competitive I was,” the Davenport Assumption alum and former University of Iowa runner said. “Early in the week, we talked about chasing a time.

“Then when I woke up today with the weather, my coach said, ‘Let’s not worry about times. Go out there and compete and finish as high as you can.’ I’m pretty happy with that.”

King ran a lifetime best of 2:03.39 recently in California. She said that performance helped her get into Saturday’s invitational, which was won by Allie Wilson of Atlanta Track Club in 2:03.87.

Coming off an All-American finish in the 1,600 relay for Iowa at the national indoor meet, King is in the transition period between college and professional running. She still trains daily with the Hawkeyes, but doesn’t have a set schedule when she competes.

With members of the Assumption team and coaching staff in the stands along with her parents, King thrived on the hometown support.

“It has been an interesting transition,” she said. “This was definitely an impressive field, so I didn’t want to get too much in my head about that or look at PRs too much. Everyone is good and anyone can win.

“I just had to stay level-headed and tell myself I belong in these races, too.”

King is uncertain when her next competition will take place. Her goal is to qualify for the U.S. Championship meet in Eugene, Ore., in late June.

“I still have some work to do to be pretty certain that I’ll be in,” she said. “I’m confident we’re on the right path and my training says big things are coming.”

Quinn comes back to Drake

North Scott graduate Marquan Quinn returned to Drake Stadium as a college participant for the first time Saturday. Quinn ran the anchor leg of St. Ambrose University’s shuttle hurdle relay.

The relay was comprised of Davenport Central alum Will Reemtsma, Pleasant Valley grad Ben Wilson, Cody Thole and Quinn.

“It was nerve-racking,” Quinn said. “It is nice being able to run with upperclassmen. They give me a lot of confidence and calm me down a lot.”

Quinn has been doing a lot of multi-events for the Bees this season. He has run on the 400 relay, done some long jump and competed in the 400 hurdles.

“I’ve bounced all over the place,” he said. “I like that, though, going where the coaches think I can help the team the best.”

Other tidbits

Pleasant Valley graduate Max Murphy anchored the Iowa distance medley relay to a third-place finish in 9:47.73. Murphy ran a 4:07.74 anchor on the 1,600 for the Hawkeyes. … Moline grad and University of Northern Iowa standout Darius King competed in Saturday’s elite shot put field, which included two-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser. King was fifth with a best throw of 62 feet, 11 ½ inches. … The Iowa men won the Drake Relays Cup with 36 points, which is based on each team’s performance in the 400, 1,600, 3,200, sprint medley and distance medley relays. Kentucky won the women’s Cup with 36 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.