Drake welcomes new challenge with Sycamores

Javin Drake wanted a challenge.
After beginning his college baseball career at Western Illinois, the right-handed pitcher from Wilton had a desire to test his skills against a higher level of competition.
He found that opportunity as a graduate transfer at Indiana State, earning the third slot in the starting rotation for a Missouri Valley Conference program that been tested early and often this season.
The Sycamores are 11-6 on the year and moved into the top 25 in Baseball America’s latest poll while successfully navigating the nation’s fifth-toughest strength of schedule and building an RPI which ranks third in the country.
The chance to take the mound against four teams with a top-100 RPI, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Florida Gulf Coast and Florida Atlantic has provided Drake with the challenge he was seeking.
“I had a good experience at Western, but I wanted to give myself a chance to see what I could do against a higher level of competition on a more frequent basis," Drake said.
“The Missouri Valley is a good baseball conference and you’re going against good hitters every game. Here, I’m going to be tested every time out and I like that."
A first-team all-Summit League selection as a junior at Western Illinois in 2019, Drake moved into third place on the Leathernecks’ career strikeout list that season.
A year ago, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound right hander suffered a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament two games into a season that was canceled a couple of weeks later because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drake underwent surgery last spring to repair the elbow injury and nearing completion of his undergraduate degree, he chose to explore options in the transfer portal.
He found the right fit in Indiana State.
A solid baseball program competing in highly-regarded baseball league and a chance to work toward a graduate degree in student affairs and higher education made sense.
The chance to move closer to his then fiancée and now wife of four months, Terre Haute native and former Western Illinois softball player Kelsey Marlow, made it a perfect situation.
“Everything fit. It couldn’t have worked out better,’’ Drake said. “I wanted a situation where I would have an opportunity to start and Indiana State gave me the chance to continue to do that.’’
Drake has started four of the five games he has appeared in for the Sycamores and is currently 1-2 on the season with a 3.86 ERA. In 21 innings of work, he has struck out 22 batters and walked 11.
He earned that opportunity after completing his rehab work last November.
“Being here in the fall and watching other guys work while I was still rehabbing was tough, but it was motivation to keep working and get back on the field, too," Drake said.
After being cleared to return to action, Drake began to build his arm up to be ready to go when Indiana State began its season with a three-game series against Pittsburgh at Port Charlotte, Fla., in mid-February.
He made a four-inning start the following week in a win over 16th-ranked Tennessee a week later and has continued to progress as the Sycamores work toward the start of Missouri Valley play on April 9 at Illinois State.
“Each time out I’ve continued to improve and feel good about where things are going,’’ Drake said, hoping that success this season will ultimately attract the attention of scouts and lead to a professional opportunity.
One of the things scouts will notice is an improved change-up.
That, Drake said, is the byproduct of the restrictions he faced as he worked through his rehab process last fall.
“In my rehab process, the only pitches I was allowed to throw were fastballs and change-ups,’’ Drake said. “In the past, my change-up wasn’t my best pitch. I had never really gotten comfortable with it, but having to throw it, it has gotten better and it’s a pitch that is definitely helping me now.’’
He is anxious to see where it all can lead as he learns from coaches at Indiana State.
Drake said Sycamores coach Mitch Hannahs has “the best feel for making mid-game adjustments’’ of any coach he has played for and pitching coach Pascal Paul has the experience which has helped him grow as a pitcher.
“I’m in a good place right now, feeling good, feeling healthy and looking forward to building off the start I’ve had to the season,’’ Drake said.