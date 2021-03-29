Drake welcomes new challenge with Sycamores

“Being here in the fall and watching other guys work while I was still rehabbing was tough, but it was motivation to keep working and get back on the field, too," Drake said.

After being cleared to return to action, Drake began to build his arm up to be ready to go when Indiana State began its season with a three-game series against Pittsburgh at Port Charlotte, Fla., in mid-February.

He made a four-inning start the following week in a win over 16th-ranked Tennessee a week later and has continued to progress as the Sycamores work toward the start of Missouri Valley play on April 9 at Illinois State.

“Each time out I’ve continued to improve and feel good about where things are going,’’ Drake said, hoping that success this season will ultimately attract the attention of scouts and lead to a professional opportunity.

One of the things scouts will notice is an improved change-up.

That, Drake said, is the byproduct of the restrictions he faced as he worked through his rehab process last fall.