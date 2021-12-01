Duhawks compete for national soccer crown this weekend

The Loras College women's soccer team has a very strong Quad Cities flavor to it. There are nine girls on the roster from the area, including all-region selection Olivia Lansing from Assumption.
And it has turned into a storybook season for the program.
The Duhawks (21-0-2) are in the hunt for a national championship this weekend in Greensboro, N.C. Ninth-ranked Loras plays fifth-ranked Christopher Newport University in a Division III national semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday.
It is the first time in program history Loras has reached the Final Four. Loras beat 13th-ranked Centre College 2-0 and then staved off Wisconsin-La Crosse in a penalty shootout in the regional tournament.
Payton McDonell, Brynn Jacobi and Abby Eriksen joined Lansing as all-region honorees for the Duhawks.
The other members on the team from the Quad Cities are Bettendorf's Abby Schafer and Jaylen Cangas, Pleasant Valley's Isabel Russmann, Alleman's Kendall Wendt, Davenport Central's Kaighin Frost, United Township's Ryleigh O'Brien and Hannah Mirimanian and Assumption's Kylie Hulsbrink.
Depth has been a big reason for the Duhawks' success.
"It has been, and will be, huge with back-to-back games against top teams in the country," Loras coach Matt Pucci said. "We will need a full squad, and everyone has to be ready to go. Every player on this team has a role and everyone's role is important. I couldn't be happier with how they have done so far."