Effort to save Hawkeye programs raising funds

“We want to engage in that conversation, but short of that we want to begin by removing the burden on the athletic department in order to reinstate the four sports. That’s why we’ve taken the effort to begin to raise the money needed.’’

The letter went on state that no other university with comparable heritage had taken drastic measures as Iowa did in terminating the programs.

“More than 70 years of alumni will not stand idly by to let it happen,’’ it concluded.

The letter followed on Monday signed by 20 people on the group’s website, saveiowasports.com, which said it is working to develop a funding model which will “allow the team to thrive without the financial support of the athletic department.’’

The group indicates it plans to present its business model to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds next week in hopes of gaining support for a plan it says is built around decreased expense and increased revenue including a significant percentage provided by private donors.

“A significant portion of the revenue will need to come from private donors and that is where we need everyone’s help,’’ the group said in its open letter addressed to the Hawkeye community.