Effort to save Hawkeye programs raising funds

A pledge drive started with hopes of raising enough money to save four sports programs the University of Iowa plans to discontinue attracted $1.65 million in its first day.
The group Save Iowa Sports launched its pledge drive Monday, part of a larger campaign working to preserve the Hawkeye men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s tennis programs.
The university announced plans on Aug. 21 to drop the four sports from its list of intercollegiate offerings at the end of the 2020=21 academic year because of budgetary issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A group of former Hawkeye student-athletes is attempting to raise awareness of the situation and find a way to not only get the programs reinstated but find a funding solution that will make them sustainable into the future.
Six individuals, Athletico Physical Therapy chairman Mark Kaufman, former Hawkeye football captain and swim parent Matt Purdy and former Iowa swimmers Emma Sougstad, Ron Kaminski, Vickie Nauman and Dave Carpenter, released a letter Tuesday sent to university president Bruce Harreld requesting a meeting to discuss how the four sports could be saved.
“We have heard your message about financial hardship as well as various figures thrown around in press conferences about financial need for the athletic department as a reason to end these four Olympic sports,’’ the group wrote.
“We want to engage in that conversation, but short of that we want to begin by removing the burden on the athletic department in order to reinstate the four sports. That’s why we’ve taken the effort to begin to raise the money needed.’’
The letter went on state that no other university with comparable heritage had taken drastic measures as Iowa did in terminating the programs.
“More than 70 years of alumni will not stand idly by to let it happen,’’ it concluded.
The letter followed on Monday signed by 20 people on the group’s website, saveiowasports.com, which said it is working to develop a funding model which will “allow the team to thrive without the financial support of the athletic department.’’
The group indicates it plans to present its business model to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds next week in hopes of gaining support for a plan it says is built around decreased expense and increased revenue including a significant percentage provided by private donors.
“A significant portion of the revenue will need to come from private donors and that is where we need everyone’s help,’’ the group said in its open letter addressed to the Hawkeye community.
The group writes that support will “give the current team a chance to remain a Hawkeye and allow every young athlete with the goal of competing in college to keep that dream alive.’’
At this point, the group is seeking only pledges for support.
If the university agrees to reinstate the programs, the group would then ask individuals who make pledge to convert their pledges into donations.
The pledge form on the group’s website gives individuals a chance to select which sport they would like to support, asks what dollar amount they would like to pledge and gives potential donors a chance to indicate if they willing to make a donation on an annual basis.
Several members of the group had hoped to speak with members of the Iowa Board of Regents during a virtual meeting Wednesday when it will consider Iowa’s athletics budget but they were unsuccessful in gaining that access.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta and Harreld, who jointly announced the decision to end the programs last month, have said they do not foresee a level of outside funding being found to sustain the programs on a long-term basis.
Barta has estimated Iowa will save around $5 million annually by eliminating the four programs, including the three men’s programs which have been part of the Hawkeyes’ athletic offerings for at least 98 years.
