Ex-Bulldog Mueller gets a chance to play upfront as senior

As a young soccer player, Brant Mueller never got the chance to play the glory positions.
For most of his career, the former Bettendorf High School star has been a defender with only occasional appearances as a midfielder. He always was intrigued by the idea of playing a position where he was counted on to put the ball in the net.
This fall, in what figures to be his final season of soccer competition, he’s getting his shot. Literally.
Mueller has been moved to the striker position at Central College and the team captain has delivered so far, scoring goals in three of the first five games for the Dutch.
“Who doesn’t like scoring goals, right?’’ Mueller said. “I’ve always liked to do it. I just never have gotten a chance to do it. We kind of had an opening so I’ve kind of run with it a little bit.’’
Central coach Garry Laidlaw began experimenting with Mueller as a forward during the spring, when the Dutch played after having the normal fall season postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last spring we had a little bit of trouble putting the ball in the net and we were looking at all the options so that’s why I kind of started doing that,’’ Mueller said.
“I’ve always liked to play forward but being on defense, it’s not the glorious job so I’ve always been there. I’m good at it and nobody else really wants to do that. It’s kind of fortunate that we have a lot of new defenders and it’s given me an opportunity to see what I can do up top.’’
The 6-foot, 175-pound Mueller long ago displayed a talent for keeping other people from scoring goals. He was a first team Quad-City Times all-area selection in high school and has been named honorable mention All-American Rivers Conference twice. He was voted Central’s MVP in the spring.
Although he’s usually played at the defensive end, he hasn’t been a complete stranger to scoring goals.
He had 12 of them in high school, seven as a junior and five as a senior in 2018. He also had scored five goals in the first 42 games of his college career, including two in the spring.
His goal-scoring success this fall hasn’t yet translated into huge team success although the Dutch defeated previously unbeaten Carleton 1-0 on Sunday to improve their record to 2-3.
Mueller said it hurt the Dutch’s development that they didn’t have any non-conference games in the spring. They just dove straight into ARC play and have still been feeling their way in the fall with several freshmen in the lineup and even some of the veterans, such as Mueller, trying to settle into new roles.
“I think the good thing about it is we have a non-conference schedule this year,’’ he said. “We’re taking our lumps right now but I think that’s going to set us up to kind of find our identity and give us a chance to figure out who we are as a team by the time we get to conference because that’s when it really matters. We still have some young guys and people that are still trying to figure things out so I have a positive outlook about the way things are heading.’’
The Dutch have one more nonconference test, Wednesday against Cornell, before they open ARC action Saturday at Luther.
“Our coach and I have just kind of been preaching that we know the results aren’t what we want them to be but just keep going, keep trying to improve every day,’’ Mueller said.
Even though he is a senior and a two-year team captain, Mueller could stick around and play another season with the Dutch. All NCAA-affiliated athletes have the option of taking an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic. Laidlaw and his staff have made it clear they would like to see him use the extra year, but Mueller doesn’t think he’s likely to do that.
He is scheduled to graduate in December with a degree in business management.
“Ultimately, I just want to win in my final year,’’ he said. “We went to the national tournament when I was a sophomore. That was something the program had never done and I’d like to do that again. If we do that, maybe I’d be drawn into coming back.’’
If he doesn’t come back, he’s not entirely sure what career path he will take.
“I’m kind of fascinated by coaching,’’ he admitted. “I don’t know at what level, maybe even coming back to help at Bettendorf in the spring since I’ll be done at semester.’’