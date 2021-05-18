Extraordinary focus fuels ninth-ranked Black Hawk

One word is all it takes for coach Josh Keim to describe the Black Hawk College baseball players he has been working with since August.
“Focused,’’ Keim said.
The Braves’ first-year coach has been impressed with the mindset of a team which has averaged just under 9.6 runs per game while building the 42-11 record it will take into NJCAA Region IV tournament play beginning Thursday in Madison, Wis.
“Going to back to August, the focus of this team has been impressive. They’re all business, all about working to meet their expectations.’’
Keim believes the cancellation of the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic only facilitated that situation, creating a roster full of players hungry to compete and hungry to learn.
Arriving at Black Hawk from Saint Leo University in Florida, the Rock Island native sensed strong leadership at the start of practices in the fall and found a group of players will to adapt to new coaches who shared the high expectations players had for themselves.
With outside competition not allowed during the fall because of the COVID situation, the Braves spent the time competing against each other.
“I told the guys that every day was a job interview, a chance for us to get to know them and watch them progress as they developed the work ethic it takes to be successful,’’ Keim said.
“Their work created a culture that has allowed us to have the type of season that we have been able to have.’’
The Braves endured a modest beginning, opening the season with a 2-5 record before putting together a 16-game win streak that included the start of a 20-0 season in Arrowhead Conference play.
Black Hawk has steadily risen in the national NJCAA Division II poll, climbing one spot from 10th to ninth this week.
Offense has generally been a constant for Black Hawk, which carries a .335 team batting average into its noon regional opener against Kankakee.
Cayle Webster, a sophomore infielder from North Scott, leads the Braves with a .462 batting average and led the region with 77 RBI.
The Braves’ Chase Resetich, Drew Davis, Colin Bruce, Brandon Roth and Chris McFarland, the latter a former Alleman prep, are all batting .336 or higher as well for the season.
Their work has been complemented on the mound by freshmen Payton Lawrence of Dixon and Seth West of Orion as well as sophomore Kyle Stoddard of Pleasant Valley.
Lawrence, who has struck out 106 batters in 77.1 innings, and West rank first and fourth in the region with nine and seven victories, respectively, while Stoddard leads the region with 11 saves and has struck out 79 batters over 56.2 innings of work.
Webster, Lawrence and Resetich, an outfielder from Hall Township, were named Tuesday as first-team NJCAA all-Region IV selections while Stoddard and Davis, an infielder from Illini Bluffs, were awarded second-team recognition.
Keim felt his team’s leadership showed Saturday when the Braves won a third-and-deciding game in a sectional series against Morton, 12-9.
“We’ve been making good contact all year, but the guys really put the bat on the ball in the right situations which at this time of year is what you hope to see,’’ Keim said.
The Braves are familiar with their opponent in Thursday’s regional opener, sweeping Kankakee on the road 5-2 and 8-6 in the final games of the regular season.
“They threw their best at us and we threw our best at them, so it was a good way to go into the postseason,’’ Keim said. “They’re a good, quality team and which is what this time of year is about. We’re looking forward to continue to compete.’’
Madison and the College of Lake County meet in the other regional opener in the double-elimination tournament that runs through Saturday.