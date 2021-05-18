Extraordinary focus fuels ninth-ranked Black Hawk

One word is all it takes for coach Josh Keim to describe the Black Hawk College baseball players he has been working with since August.

“Focused,’’ Keim said.

The Braves’ first-year coach has been impressed with the mindset of a team which has averaged just under 9.6 runs per game while building the 42-11 record it will take into NJCAA Region IV tournament play beginning Thursday in Madison, Wis.

“Going to back to August, the focus of this team has been impressive. They’re all business, all about working to meet their expectations.’’

Keim believes the cancellation of the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic only facilitated that situation, creating a roster full of players hungry to compete and hungry to learn.

Arriving at Black Hawk from Saint Leo University in Florida, the Rock Island native sensed strong leadership at the start of practices in the fall and found a group of players will to adapt to new coaches who shared the high expectations players had for themselves.

With outside competition not allowed during the fall because of the COVID situation, the Braves spent the time competing against each other.