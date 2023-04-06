University of Illinois football coach Bret Bielema grew up right outside the Quad-Cities in Prophetstown, Ill.

He understands the importance of trying to lock down the state of Illinois borders when it comes to recruiting, but now he is entering Hawkeye and Cyclone territory.

This week, Pleasant Valley High School's talented defensive tackle Joey VanWetzina made another unofficial visit to the Fighting Illini. Let us be real honest here: football players from this area over the years did not give Illinois a second look.

That is changing thanks to last year's success with Moline's Matthew Bailey.

Last weekend, Illinois hosted another Moline prep, Adrian Cooper, for a visit.

Spartan head coach Rusty VanWetzinga — Joey's dad — was excited about the trip to Champaign.

"I'm confident it will be a good visit; Joey likes Illinois," Rusty said.

According to Rusty, the Illini are not the only suitors vying for his son's talent; he is also getting interest from Iowa, Iowa State, Wyoming, Minnesota, and Missouri.

Bielema, with long ties to the Iowa Hawkeye program, has started to build a similar family culture at Illinois and is changing the recruiting game along the Mississippi River.

"We didn't see much of Illinois since it seemed like they rarely made their way up to these parts," said Rusty VanWetzinga. "I do like what they are doing now, becoming much more visible with high school coaches and building relationships with in-state talent as well as eastern Iowa and other Midwest states."

PV offensive line coach Jason Vice said, "Joey's been with me from the beginning. He replicates this on defense as well. He's powerful, uses his hands well, he's physical, and he can run. I think Joey is an explosive offensive lineman. He dominates the line of scrimmage and is a great finisher. He's a complete player that will translate to the next level."

Back in August of 2022, Joey made his first visit to Illinois, and things appeared to have fallen into place, which is why the all-state prospect is back for a second visit.

"Last fall I thought it was a good visit, good hospitality, food, food (laughter) and good seats. It was a long day since we played on that Friday night," Rusty said.

Is this just a complimentary visit? I do not think so. Rusty said that he has been very impressed with Illinois and the direction the program is going. However, it will be Joey's decision. Rusty said that a concern for not only his son but all of the players he coaches is that they receive a great education, be coached well, and enjoy the experience of college.

There is no commitment coming soon, as more visits will surely happen. However, the mere fact that Illinois is able to get visits from high school talent in this area shows that Illinois has kept its promise to the high school coaches, not only in Illinois but the entire Midwest.