Eye Openers: An unusual time to be adding more sports

Some of the most surprising news of the past week: Augustana College plans to add the sports of men’s and women’s water polo to its program for the 2021-22 school year.
It’s not a shock that Augie would add a couple of more sports, bringing the school’s total to 28. This is something a lot of NCAA Division III and NAIA colleges do to stimulate enrollment: Add a below-the-mainstream sport in hopes you can get some big-city kids to come to your school.
The surprise is that they chose to announce this during a pandemic that likely is leading to a period of extreme economic distress.
It's easy to envision many schools might start cutting sports in the months and years to come to reduce expenses. Augie is being bold by adding more to the plate at this point in time.
For what it’s worth, Augie will be the 17th D-III school in the entire country to have a men’s water polo team and the 20th to have a women’s team.
In each case, roughly half of the schools (9) are in California, where water polo is big. The only other Midwest D-III college to have a men’s team is just down U.S. 61 in Monmouth, Ill. There also are women’s teams at Carthage in Wisconsin, Macalester in Minnesota and Wittenburg in Ohio.
It’s probably a fairly low-cost sport if you already have a pool. You’re not going to spend a lot of money on uniforms and equipment, but the travel budget could be substantial.
But it really might be a good enrollment magnet.
According to a report by Next College Student Athlete, only 6% of men’s high school water polo players go on to play the sport at the college level because there are so few college programs.
The same report states that 76% of those high school kids live in California. There are, however, more than 80 high schools that field teams in Illinois, many of them at affluent Chicago-area schools.
***
The 85th annual Jesse Day Relays were to have been held this coming Thursday at Brady Street Stadium, but like everything else these days, it has been canceled because of COVID-19.
These days the meet typically includes 10 to 12 teams for both boys and girls, all from Iowa.
Fifty years ago, the 35th annual Davenport Relays — they hadn’t yet named the meet after longtime coach Jesse Day — included 38 boys teams and roughly two-thirds of them were from Illinois. That's right, 38 teams.
They split it into two divisions.
In Class A, you had Alleman, Assumption, Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport West, Moline, Rock Island, East Moline and Dubuque Wahlert.
And in Class B, you had Aledo, Alexis, AlWood, Atkinson, Camanche, Cambridge, Clinton St. Mary’s, DeWitt, Fulton, Galva, Maquoketa, Monmouth, Morrison, North Scott, Oregon, Oxford Junction, Pleasant Valley, Polo, Princeton, Prophetstown, Riverdale, Rockridge, Savanna, Sherrard, Sterling Newman, Tampico, Tipton and Winola.
They also held some relay events for junior high, freshman and sophomore teams.
And they managed to get the meet over with in one day.
***
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy said last week that he really wants to get back to some semblance of normalcy by May 1.
He wants to get his coaches back in the facility, start working with players again, start grinding away in preparation for a season that will still be four months away at that point.
If someone happens to end up getting COVID-19, oh well, Gundy said they would go ahead and quarantine them.
"Just like we do people that get the flu," he said.
He added: "At some point, we've got to go back to work. We've got to get these guys back in here."
Which planet has this guy been living on? This is not "just like the flu." People are dying from COVID-19 every day, and it isn’t just old folks. Young people are dying, too.
Nothing should take precedence over the safety of your players, coach.
***
College basketball reporter Jeff Goodman polled every NCAA Division I men’s coach — all 353 of them — regarding their favorite television shows and movies.
It’s actually shocking that more of the coaches didn’t name "Hoosiers" as their favorite film. Not even Indiana’s Archie Miller did so.
Many more of them opted for "Shawshank Redemption," "A Few Good Men," "Braveheart" and "Gladiator."
Illinois’ Brad Underwood and Iowa State’s Steve Prohm both were part of the "Shawshank" faction. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said his favorite film is "Goodfellas."
