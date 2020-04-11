Eye Openers: An unusual time to be adding more sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some of the most surprising news of the past week: Augustana College plans to add the sports of men’s and women’s water polo to its program for the 2021-22 school year.

It’s not a shock that Augie would add a couple of more sports, bringing the school’s total to 28. This is something a lot of NCAA Division III and NAIA colleges do to stimulate enrollment: Add a below-the-mainstream sport in hopes you can get some big-city kids to come to your school.

The surprise is that they chose to announce this during a pandemic that likely is leading to a period of extreme economic distress.

It's easy to envision many schools might start cutting sports in the months and years to come to reduce expenses. Augie is being bold by adding more to the plate at this point in time.

For what it’s worth, Augie will be the 17th D-III school in the entire country to have a men’s water polo team and the 20th to have a women’s team.

In each case, roughly half of the schools (9) are in California, where water polo is big. The only other Midwest D-III college to have a men’s team is just down U.S. 61 in Monmouth, Ill. There also are women’s teams at Carthage in Wisconsin, Macalester in Minnesota and Wittenburg in Ohio.