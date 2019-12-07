Eye Openers: Continuity is wonderful, but expensive

Iowa State football fans are beginning to find out what Iowa fans have endured for many years.

When you have a relatively young football coach who finds success at a place where they haven’t exactly contended for national championships in the past, programs with higher profiles and even some NFL teams always are going to be sniffing around, trying to lure your guy away.

You’re going to need to give him a hefty raise and a generous contract extension every couple of years to keep him around.

Iowa State did it this week. With Florida State, Arkansas and others casting an envious eye at Matt Campbell and the success he has had, the Cyclones extended Campbell’s contract through the 2025 season.

This isn’t a bad thing, by the way. It’s not a bad thing to have a coach that other programs covet. It’s not a bad thing to have the same coach for a couple of decades, as Iowa has. Continuity is good.

But it can be expensive at times. Iowa's Kirk Ferentz was among the highest paid coaches in the country at one time and Campbell probably is on a similar trajectory.