Eye Openers: Continuity is wonderful, but expensive

Iowa State football fans are beginning to find out what Iowa fans have endured for many years.
When you have a relatively young football coach who finds success at a place where they haven’t exactly contended for national championships in the past, programs with higher profiles and even some NFL teams always are going to be sniffing around, trying to lure your guy away.
You’re going to need to give him a hefty raise and a generous contract extension every couple of years to keep him around.
Iowa State did it this week. With Florida State, Arkansas and others casting an envious eye at Matt Campbell and the success he has had, the Cyclones extended Campbell’s contract through the 2025 season.
This isn’t a bad thing, by the way. It’s not a bad thing to have a coach that other programs covet. It’s not a bad thing to have the same coach for a couple of decades, as Iowa has. Continuity is good.
But it can be expensive at times. Iowa's Kirk Ferentz was among the highest paid coaches in the country at one time and Campbell probably is on a similar trajectory.
Give Campbell credit for making the commitment to staying put and being loyal to the university that gave him his big shot, just as Ferentz did during all those years when NFL teams were flirting with him.
***
By all accounts, Florida State has cost a lot of other universities a lot of money.
According to reports, it not only pursued Campbell but also Baylor’s Matt Rhule, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Penn State’s James Franklin, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck.
Fleck also signed a contract extension shortly after Florida State fired Willie Taggart in early November. Rhule and Stoops did so earlier in the season. Franklin got a nice raise and an extension in 2017 amid rumors of interest from other schools and he received another extension on Friday.
It looks as though Florida State may end up hiring Memphis coach Mike Norvell. Unless Memphis comes up with a nice, new contract for him.
***
We know you were wondering: No, Mike Norvell is not related to Jay Norvell, the former Iowa player and UNI and ISU assistant coach who is now the head coach at Nevada.
***
Trey Dickerson, who departed the Iowa basketball program after playing sparingly in only 15 games in the 2014-15 season, is still out there pushing the buttons of Hawkeye fans.
On Nov. 29, he wrote on Twitter: “I felt I had more potential and was way better than gesell.’’
Sure, that’s why Dickerson went on to become such a big star at South Dakota and Georgetown while Mike Gesell collected only 1,072 points and 557 assists in his Iowa career.
***
The Chicago White made a nice acquisition by signing former Dodgers and Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year contract a few weeks ago.
But we kind of wondered why the Sox felt the need to have two of the top 10 catchers in baseball on their roster.
They also have 29-year-old James McCann, who made the All-Star team for the first time last season. His numbers weren’t quite as good as those of Grandal, who also had a career year, and Grandal can also play first base, but it seems to create a logjam for a team that might have more pressing needs elsewhere.
Then again, the Sox are now well protected at a very important position that is vulnerable to injury and fatigue. Might turn out to be a good move.
***
Grandal had an intriguing response when he was asked about the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing controversy in a radio interview shortly after he signed with the Sox.
“If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying,’’ he said.
Really? Kind of makes you wonder if the Brewers weren’t also doing things to steal signs last season, as some have suggested.
***
Ed Froehlich stepped down as director of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 after the 45th annual race last summer but he had another tearful farewell at the event's annual "Bixmas'' party last week.
This gives an idea of how close Froehlich was to all the committee chairmen who helped oversee the race over four decades. He said there were 40 people who were with the race for more than 40 years and there were 16 people from his graduating class at Davenport West in the 1960s who served as Bix committee members.