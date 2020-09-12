Eye Openers: Iowa, Minnesota cuts are only the beginning

***

There are 29 former Iowa players on active rosters as the NFL season really gets going today and a few of them have been elevated to larger roles than in the past, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Jaleel Johnson is now a starting defensive tackle with the Vikings after three seasons backing up Linval Joseph.

Josey Jewell, who started just 12 games at inside linebacker in his first two seasons in Denver, is listed No. 1 on the Broncos’ depth chart following the release of incumbent Todd Davis.

Anthony Nelson is expected to take on a larger role as an outside linebacker with the Bucs after seeing very little action as a rookie.

And then there’s Christian Kirksey. He’s not as new to the NFL as those other guys — he was among the league’s leading tacklers in 2016 and 2017 while toiling in the anonymity of Cleveland — but he seems to have been reborn as a free agent in Green Bay after two injury-filled seasons.

Packers officials have gushed over the way he has become an immediate leader at linebacker.