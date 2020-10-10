EYE OPENERS: Many baseball players pick their college before high school

At least Davis, who won’t graduate until 2024, has played one season, albeit as an eighth-grader.

There is a perfectly logical reason why this is happening in baseball. In football and basketball, athletes in NCAA Division I receive full scholarships. Their education is 100% paid for.

D-I baseball programs are allotted 11.7 scholarships to be split up into partial chunks. So, if your dream college offers you a ¾ scholarship when you’re in the eighth grade, it’s very tempting to jump at it rather than wait and perhaps get only a ½ or ¼ scholarship later on. It’s a first-come, first-serve sort of thing.

The problem for the colleges is that it has to be difficult to gauge how good a player is going to be when he’s that young. It’s equally hard to know what kind of student he’ll be.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From the athlete’s perspective, they can not take official visits to campuses or even receive phone calls from coaches until September of their junior year of high school. How do you really know if you’re making the right choice?

In many cases, these commitments are totally irrelevant anyway. They are non-binding agreements that are easily broken by either party.