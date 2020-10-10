EYE OPENERS: Many baseball players pick their college before high school

The University of Iowa baseball team got a verbal commitment from a high school recruit last week.
He’s 14 years old.
Myles Davis, who was the starting shortstop for the varsity team at Marion High School last summer as an eighth-grader, announced on Twitter that the Hawkeyes are his college choice. The kid batted .333 in 22 games and although he didn’t show much power and stole only one base, there is little doubt those things will come in time. He’s definitely a prospect.
But he’s 14. He just started high school a few weeks ago.
You see this sort of thing happening in a few sports these days, but it has become almost standard procedure at the highest level of college baseball.
Baseball America reported in 2018 that among the top 50 high school baseball players in the country, on average they were committing to colleges in the middle of their sophomore years. There were several examples of players making college choices before they began high school.
The trend has only accelerated since then.
The Washington Post reported last spring that some players received offers as early as the seventh grade. Seven of the top 10 rated players in the class of 2023 committed before playing a full season at the high school level.
At least Davis, who won’t graduate until 2024, has played one season, albeit as an eighth-grader.
There is a perfectly logical reason why this is happening in baseball. In football and basketball, athletes in NCAA Division I receive full scholarships. Their education is 100% paid for.
D-I baseball programs are allotted 11.7 scholarships to be split up into partial chunks. So, if your dream college offers you a ¾ scholarship when you’re in the eighth grade, it’s very tempting to jump at it rather than wait and perhaps get only a ½ or ¼ scholarship later on. It’s a first-come, first-serve sort of thing.
The problem for the colleges is that it has to be difficult to gauge how good a player is going to be when he’s that young. It’s equally hard to know what kind of student he’ll be.
Support Local Journalism
From the athlete’s perspective, they can not take official visits to campuses or even receive phone calls from coaches until September of their junior year of high school. How do you really know if you’re making the right choice?
In many cases, these commitments are totally irrelevant anyway. They are non-binding agreements that are easily broken by either party.
And if you’re a top-50 or top-100 player in the country coming out of high school, you’re probably not even going to college anyway. You’re likely to be drafted by a major league team and skip college.
***
We’re not going to have a 346-team NCAA basketball tournament this season, as was proposed by the coaches in the ACC. NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt swatted down that idea within days after it was pitched.
But Iowa coach Fran McCaffery wasn’t as repulsed by the concept as some people.
“I didn’t think it was a bad idea,’’ McCaffery said. “It was an interesting idea, it was an idea where in a year of a pandemic you’re thinking about different options that may work. Let’s talk about it. Is it something that could work? Is it something that could create more income, more opportunities, more excitement? Or are there too many things that we’re not aware of that could make it impossible?’’
As we wrote recently, it wouldn’t be impossible to pull off. But that doesn’t mean it was a good idea.
***
With the Big Ten reversing field and deciding to play a late fall/early winter football season, a few other college conferences have opted to do the same, including the Mid-American Conference.
Northern Illinois just came out with its six-game schedule last week. It includes a Dec. 5 home game with Toledo in Huskie Stadium, which ranks among the coldest, windiest venues in college football because of its proximity to endless miles of flattened farmland.
The decision for the few family members who will be allowed to attend is whether to take one parka or two.
***
Add this to your list of Bizarro World facts about the year 2020: The 37th annual Maui Invitational will be held Nov. 30-Dec. 3, as scheduled, but it will take place in Asheville, N.C.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!