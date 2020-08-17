Falcons' Ochoa will lead Braves' soccer program

Charlie Ochoa understands that as the first-ever head men’s soccer coach at Black Hawk College how he can make a difference in an athlete’s life.
He’s lived it.
“The chance to go to junior college and compete in soccer put me in a position after two years to go to a four-year school, further my education and prepare myself for life,’’ Ochoa said. “It was a perfect situation and it started out close to home.’’
Ochoa saw others follow that same path when he worked with the Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley in Moline while attending college at St. Ambrose.
“Now, to be able to help a young man play soccer in college and earn a two-year degree or put himself in a position to move on and work toward a four-year degree, I’m excited to help young people that way,’’ Ochoa said.
The head boys soccer coach at Davenport West High School the past two seasons, a role he will continue to fill for the Falcons’ spring season in 2021, Ochoa knows the soccer landscape in the Quad-Cities well.
“There are great players throughout the Quad-Cities and that’s where we will start, recruiting players from Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Silvis, the Iowa side of the river as well and into the area high schools,’’ Ochoa said.
Black Hawk will begin competing in men’s and women’s soccer during the 2021-22 school year.
Abbie Metz was hired earlier this summer to lead the Braves’ women’s program, while Ochoa began work Monday as fall semester classes began on the Moline campus.
“We have a lot of work to do over the next year, but I’m excited about being given the chance to build the foundation for the program at Black Hawk,’’ Ochoa said. “Coaching at the collegiate level is something I’ve always wanted to and I’m looking forward to building a program in the town where I live.’’
Prior to working as the head coach at West, Ochoa was an assistant coach for the Falcons in 2018 and worked as an assistant coach at Davenport Assumption for five years from 2012-16.
A 2004 graduate of Muscatine High School, Ochoa played collegiate soccer for two years at Scott Community College, where he earned honorable mention all-conference recognition in 2006 as a goalkeeper.
Ochoa went on to compete in athletics at St. Ambrose, playing soccer for one year before concluding his college career as a placekicker on the football team as a senior.
Black Hawk director of athletics Arnie Chavera said Ochoa’s experience and ties to the Quad-Cities community make him a good fit for the Braves’ new program.
“With his lengthy high school coaching experience, we are certain that he will do a great job leading the men’s soccer student-athletes,’’ Chavera said.
Ochoa is even putting his undergraduate degree in graphic arts from St. Ambrose to use as he begins his new role.
“We’re in the process of designing our team logo and those types of things,’’ he said. “There is a lot that goes into starting up a program.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!