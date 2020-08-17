Falcons' Ochoa will lead Braves' soccer program

Charlie Ochoa understands that as the first-ever head men’s soccer coach at Black Hawk College how he can make a difference in an athlete’s life.

He’s lived it.

“The chance to go to junior college and compete in soccer put me in a position after two years to go to a four-year school, further my education and prepare myself for life,’’ Ochoa said. “It was a perfect situation and it started out close to home.’’

Ochoa saw others follow that same path when he worked with the Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley in Moline while attending college at St. Ambrose.

“Now, to be able to help a young man play soccer in college and earn a two-year degree or put himself in a position to move on and work toward a four-year degree, I’m excited to help young people that way,’’ Ochoa said.

The head boys soccer coach at Davenport West High School the past two seasons, a role he will continue to fill for the Falcons’ spring season in 2021, Ochoa knows the soccer landscape in the Quad-Cities well.