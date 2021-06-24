Familiar faces in, out of Augie coaching ranks

There is a little turnover among the coaching ranks at Augustana College this month with the school losing one familiar face and having another return.
After 10 highly-successful seasons leading the men’s and women’s tennis programs, Jon Miedema has stepped down as head coach.
While Miedema has departed, Marty Resner returns after a two-year hiatus to again lead the women's bowling program.
Miedema is relocating to Fort Collins, Colo., where his wife Kiki, a veterinary surgeon, will be opening a practice. The couple has two daughters, Zelia and Wren.
“I am incredibly grateful for the last 10 years at Augustana,” said Miedema, was the fourth-longest tenured head coach on campus. “I’m thankful for the players I was able to coach and their hard work, the friendships I developed and for the opportunity given to me by (athletic director) Mike Zapolski many years ago. I will forever value the relationships that I was able to make during my tenure at Augustana and am proud of how the players helped this program excel.”
Miedema leaves as the winningest head coach in the history of both Viking programs. He passed Larry Flaherty on the women’s side with his 122nd win in 2016-17 and Harry S.B. Johnson on the men’s side with win No. 158, which came this year.
During his 10 seasons, Miedema led the Augustana women to a 180-72 record and a 61-10 CCIW mark. That included a string of 27 consecutive league dual-meet victories from 2017-2021. His Vikings claimed three CCIW championships (2015-16, 2016-17 and 2018-19) and made a pair of NCAA Division III Tournament appearances (2014-15 and 2016-17). He coached four CCIW Players of the Year—Kim Sawyer, Annie Timm and Caitlyn Schaffer twice—and a total of 30 all-conference selections.
Miedema led the men to the last three CCIW championships. Prior to the 2017-18 title, the program’s last had come in 1984-85. The Vikings compiled a 161-94 record under his guidance, including a 41-15 conference ledger. Each of his teams’ CCIW titles (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21) was followed by an NCAA Tournament appearance. He mentored 19 all-conference honorees, including CCIW Players of the Year Lawrence Palmer (2014-15) and Caio de Rezende (2020-21).
Miedema's replacement has not yet been announced.
Resner, now teaching at Rock Island High School, is back in the area and ready to resume his role with the women's bowling team.
He was named the first head coach of the Augustana program in 2016.
“I am very excited and honored to have the opportunity to return to my position of coaching the women of the Augustana bowling program. I take pride in having the opportunity to start the program and coach for a few years,” said Resner, a 2013 Augustana graduate who was a football letterwinner for the Vikings. “Life happened, as it so often does, and I had to stop coaching to move away just three years into the position but I am back and for that I am grateful. The bowlers and the program have each seen success both on the lanes and in the classroom. I look forward to building off what the young ladies have created.”
Another move: In other coaching news from the Rock Island campus, long-time women's associate head basketball coach Jen Windmiller recently left the program to focus on athletic administration at a new institution.
"After 6 amazing years back at Augie, I've decided it's time to start a new journey," Windmiller wrote in a social media post. "I've encouraged all my athletes to never settle and be nothing but the BOSS of their own lives. I'm following my own advice and taking an opportunity out East with a focus in athletic administration in hopes to continue to pave the way for more female voices in athletics."
In 2019, she was named as the school's Athletic Compliance Director.
Head women's hoops coach Mark Beinborn has a replacement picked out, but that person has not yet been officially approved by school officials.