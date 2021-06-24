Familiar faces in, out of Augie coaching ranks

Miedema led the men to the last three CCIW championships. Prior to the 2017-18 title, the program’s last had come in 1984-85. The Vikings compiled a 161-94 record under his guidance, including a 41-15 conference ledger. Each of his teams’ CCIW titles (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21) was followed by an NCAA Tournament appearance. He mentored 19 all-conference honorees, including CCIW Players of the Year Lawrence Palmer (2014-15) and Caio de Rezende (2020-21).

“I am very excited and honored to have the opportunity to return to my position of coaching the women of the Augustana bowling program. I take pride in having the opportunity to start the program and coach for a few years,” said Resner, a 2013 Augustana graduate who was a football letterwinner for the Vikings. “Life happened, as it so often does, and I had to stop coaching to move away just three years into the position but I am back and for that I am grateful. The bowlers and the program have each seen success both on the lanes and in the classroom. I look forward to building off what the young ladies have created.”