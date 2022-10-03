Fast-starting O'Brien leading unbeaten Duhawks

Ryleigh O’Brien is making the most of her extra season of eligibility with the Loras College women’s soccer program.

The fifth-year senior forward, a United Township High School graduate, has even surprised herself a bit with how quickly she has started this season while leading the Duhawks to a national ranking and a 7-0-3 record to begin the season.

O’Brien leads the American Rivers Conference with nine goals and was named the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III national player of the week last week as a productive season continues for the Hampton, Ill., resident.

“My first four years here, it’s always taken me a few games to settle in and really get things going but this year, I came out strong and I’ve just kept building from that,’’ O’Brien said. "It's been fun.''

She believes a change in her summer training routine may be making a difference now.

O’Brien trained for and then competed in a half-marathon in Des Moines one week before the soccer season started, something that left her in great condition once she turned her focus to soccer.

“It really seems to have made a difference,’’ she said. “I knew coming into this season that I was going to have a bigger role to step into this year and I wanted to be ready for that.’’

Loras reached the Final Four of the NCAA Division III Championships for the first time ever last season, concluding a 21-1-2 season with a 1-0 overtime loss in the national semifinals to Christopher Newport.

O’Brien earned NCAA all-tournament honors with her postseason play a year ago and joined a group of four returning all-conference performers, including midfielder Olivia Lansing whoo prepped at Davenport Assumption High School, in leading the Duhawks into the current season.

“Our goal this season is to get back to the Final Four,’’ O’Brien said. “We might not be favored to do that, but we believe we can accomplish it. This year’s team, it’s still building and each game we’ve gotten better.’’

O’Brien has been a big part of that growth.

She leads Loras with 24 points on nine goals and six assists.

O’Brien earned her national player of the week recognition after scoring 11 of those points during a single week, finishing with two goals and two assists in a 4-0 win at Lawrence and contributing two goals and one assist in a 6-0 conference victory over Nebraska Wesleyan.

The six-point game against Lawrence tied a previous career high that O’Brien established during the 2019 season.

It comes as O’Brien is getting used to being on the field from start to finish in the Duhawks’ 90-minute games.

“Ever since I’ve been here I’ve been willing to play wherever I’m needed. I’ve always been a forward, but I can move around to the outside or play in the center of the field and I feel good about it wherever I’m at,’’ O’Brien said.

“I'm playing outside and in the center now and I feel like that flexibility helps me compete at a high level wherever I’m at. I feel like it is one way I have been able to help the team.’’

That willingness has been there since O’Brien arrived at Loras in 2018 when she played in 21 varsity matches and finished with nine goals as a freshman.

She earned all-conference recognition as an 18-game starter in 2019, started in all seven games the Duhawks played in a shortened 2020 season and was a 15-game starter while collecting nine goals last season.

O’Brien earned her undergraduate degree in business administration and psychology in May and before beginning working toward a Masters, she welcomed the chance to use the extra season of eligibility the NCAA offered to all athletes in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and play one final season at Loras.

“To have a chance to play as a fifth-year senior and be a part of a great team again, it’s something I really wanted to do,’’ O’Brien said. “It’s been great to be a part of this program and being able to concentrate on soccer with just one class this fall, I wanted to see what kind of season I would be able to put together in my last year.’’

Things seem to be working out for both O’Brien and Duhawks.

“I think we have a chance to be something special. The chemistry we have as a team, it’s been incredible,’’ O’Brien said. “It’s more than the 11 players on the field. It’s the way we support each other whether we are on the field or on the bench. It's great to be part of it."