Iowa reclaimed the Cy-Hawk Trophy on Saturday in Ames, but both coaches left Jack Trice Stadium feeling good about their teams.

The Hawkeyes, ranked 25th in the latest AP Top 25 poll, built a 20-3 lead but had to hold on late to seal their sixth victory in the past seven meetings against the Cyclones.

"Obviously just thrilled to get the win. Really proud of our players and coaching staff," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said after win No. 200 of his career. "We knew coming in here it was going to be really tough. I can't remember a time when that hasn't been the case. So we knew that, certainly proved out to be that way."

It was typical in many way of how the Hawkeyes have won throughout Ferentz's tenure.

Logan Lee of Orion blocked a field goal attempt in the first quarter to prevent Iowa State from scoring first.

In the second quarter, safety Sebastian Castro returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. It marked the 16th consecutive season the Hawkeyes have had an interception returned for a score.

"The bottom line is we knew we'd have to earn the win, and our opponent played extremely hard and that comes as no surprise," Ferentz said.

Offensively, the Hawkeyes had moments but again sputtered. Jaziun Patterson had a 59-yard run, and quarterback Cade McNamara hit tight end Luke Lachey for a 35-yard strike. However, McNamara also missed a potential big play when Seth Anderson was wide open on a double move.

The Cyclones held the Hawkeyes to 235 yards. It was the 17th straight game Iowa State has held its opponent under 400 yards, the longest such streak in the nation.

Of Iowa's 235 yards, 150 came on the first two drives. From there, the offense stalled. The Hawkeyes did not hurt themselves. They were not flagged for a single penalty.

"We had some things that didn't go perfect, but our guys really fought and played through that," Ferentz said. "We were trying to encourage our guys all week long, focus on improvement, and I think we certainly played cleaner."

The Hawkeyes have a potential trap-door game looming. They host Western Michigan at 2:30 Saturday before opening up Big Ten play Sept. 23 at No. 7 Penn State in a night game, which on paper, is their toughest conference game.

Iowa State plays Saturday at Ohio in its final nonconference game. Despite the loss Saturday, Campbell saw plenty of positives.

"I feel really good about where the football team is and where it's got the ability to go," he said.