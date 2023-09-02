Kirk Ferentz is closing in on another milestone.

Iowa's head football coach begins his 25th season at the helm today against Utah State, just two wins short of 200 for his career; 186 of those have come with the Hawkeyes.

Less flashy than some in the modern game, Ferentz's methods have yielded undeniable results. Iowa is one of only five teams to win eight games or more the past seven completed seasons. The others are the nation's undisputed heavyweights — Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State.

"It seems like if you're successful enough over the long haul, good things happen. If you're not, things aren't so good," Ferentz said. "Our focus is just trying to win games, simple as that."

When reflecting on his nearly 200 wins, one stood out in particular, somewhat symbolic of his successful reign.

"This will probably get me fired, one of my favorite all-time wins was 6-4," he said referencing the Hawkeyes' 2003 rock fight against Penn State. "That was the best way to win that day. (You) just try to figure out what's going on that day."

Not always the most aesthetically pleasing, the end result has been tough to quibble with during Ferentz's banner tenure.

"I think part of our problem, this is just one person's opinion, sometimes people don't like how we win," Ferentz said, "but the objective is to win."

UTAH STATE UPDATE

The Aggies went 6-7 last season under head coach Blake Anderson, who is 17-10 overall in his two campaigns.

Quarterback Cooper Legas returns, but he threw 10 interceptions last season.

Today's game, which kicks off at 11:03 a.m. on FS1, is the third meeting between the two teams. The Hawkeyes have won both, the last in 2022. Iowa is a 24-point favorite, according to Sportsline.

"Coach Anderson has had success everywhere he's gone," Ferentz said of Utah State's head coach. "It's always a unique situation in the first game. You're not quite sure with the roster ... especially with the (transfer) portal and this new era."

Utah State is 6-65 all-time against ranked teams. Iowa was 25th in the AP Preseason Top 25.

PICK 6

Utah State QBs threw 21 interceptions last season. Cooper DeJean, Iowa's All-American defensive back, is probably licking his chops.

The Preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, returned three of his five picks for touchdowns last season. Overall, Iowa's defense had 15 INTs a year ago. DeJean was ranked 46th on ESPN's list of top 100 players coming into the season.

SHANNON'S STATUS

Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Noah Shannon's status for the 2023 season remains on hold.

Shannon, an honorable mention All-Big Ten team selection in 2022, was suspended for the season last month and has acknowledged his involvement in sports wagering. The Aurora, Illinois, native has not been charged in the state’s criminal investigation of illegal sports wagering by athletes at Iowa and Iowa State. The school is appealing the length of the NCAA's ban.

"I've said all along we support him right now," Ferentz said. "Nobody is claiming he's not guilty of certain things. We're hoping reasonable people will reconsider the punishment."

QB CALL

Cade McNamara will get his first start with his new Big 10 team, if he's healthy.

The Michigan transfer suffered a muscle injury to his leg Aug. 16, making him a game-time decision. Joe Labas, who piloted Iowa's Music City Bowl win over Kentucky, also picked up a soft-tissue injury in July.

Deacon Hill, a transfer from Wisconsin, will start if McNamara can't. Hill appeared in one game in two years for the Badgers but did not attempt a pass. He's a big fella, measuring 6-3 and 258 pounds.

Ferentz is confident whoever is under center will lead an improved unit.

"The one or two words I'd use would be maturity and experience. The two usually go hand in hand," he said.

Whoever gets the call, two things are certain — the stands will be full and it will be hot. The Hawkeyes' first six games are sold out, and temperatures today are expected to soar into the 90s.

"Done this for a while now, and the thing about it is, it never gets old," Ferentz said of opening day. "It's always exciting to take the field at Kinnick and perform in front of the greatest fans in the world."