Ferrill leaves Ambrose, Assumption programs

Ron Ferrill believes the future for the softball programs he has led at Davenport Assumption High School and St. Ambrose University has never been brighter.

That made his decision to step away that much more difficult.

"After you have been at a place for two or three years, have worked with the kids and developed relationships, there is never a right time. There’s always that next eighth-grade group or incoming recruiting class," Ferrill said Tuesday, announcing he has resigned as the head coach of both programs.

Ferrill said the next step in his professional career will take him away from the Quad-Cities, but for a few more days the only future plans he currently is at liberty to talk about involve enjoying a pleasant late August evening on his boat on the Mississippi River.

"For now, I wanted to make certain I leave both programs on the best of terms," Ferrill said.

Ferrill was hired to coach the St. Ambrose program in 2010 and led the program to a record of 321-231-1 over 12 seasons, taking over the Fighting Bees program after compiling a 61-25 record in two seasons as the head coach at Robert Morris-Springfield.

He coached Robert Morris-Springfield to the USCAA national championship in 2010 and was named the Midwest Collegiate Conference coach of the year in 2013 after leading St. Ambrose to a 40-15 record and its first conference championship since 2001.

Ferrill became the head coach at Assumption in 2015, guiding the Knights to a record of 295-34-1 over eight seasons. His final seven teams recorded top-three finishes in the Iowa state high school tournament, including winning state titles in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. His four state titles are the most of any Iowa Quad-Cities softball coach.

When he took over at St. Ambrose, the Fighting Bees had just 11 players on their roster, but discounting COVID-impacted schedules they have averaged 30 wins per season since.

Both programs have seen growth in opportunities as well.

St. Ambrose has averaged around 25 players on its roster while Assumption regularly has more than 35 players on its teams at the high school levels.

Ferrill said both programs are well positioned for future success.

"Assumption has a senior class returning that is full of talent, and this year’s freshmen may be the best group there yet," Ferrill said.

"At Ambrose, this might be the best team we’ve recruited. We filled every one of our needs and will build around one of the deepest pitching staffs that we have had."

That only complicated the decision Ferrill said he reached earlier this month.

"The future for both is great. I planned on coaching both programs next year. I’ve had great relationships with my bosses and the kids at both programs, which is why it is difficult to leave, but I’m excited about what the future holds," Ferrill said.

Both programs have seen significant improvements during his tenure, including their shared home facility at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.

"From where we were to where we are now, it’s been quite a change," Ferrill said.

He credits administrative support for helping strengthen both programs.

"I’ve been fortunate to work with some great athletic directors and that is so important," he said.

"Ray Shovlain brought me to St. Ambrose, gave a young coach a chance, and has always been a great mentor. Wade King at Assumption has let me do my job and I was on the committee that brought Mike Holmes to St. Ambrose. He’s been fantastic to me in the support he’s given our program."

Ferrill said new St. Ambrose graduate assistant DoniRae Mayhew, a Bettendorf graduate and former junior college All-American at Kirkwood Community College who completed her collegiate career at Iowa, will work with players in the Fighting Bees program as the hiring process takes place.