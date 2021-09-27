Fetterer flips to football at Monmouth and makes an impact

When Riley Fetterer first enrolled at Monmouth College in 2019, he wasn’t really planning to play football.
The former Rockridge High School multi-sport athlete hoped to play baseball for the Fighting Scots, but didn't even consider football because he was nursing a shoulder injury at the time.
Two years later, he has become an integral part of Coach Chad Braun’s football squad. He stepped into the starting quarterback job in the past two games, produced two victories and promises to help the Scots achieve big things in the weeks to come.
“Coming out of high school, the focus wasn’t really playing football,’’ Fetterer admitted. “I was just coming off a shoulder injury and after having shoulder surgery I wasn’t able to throw anything. I didn’t really want to be taking hits on my shoulder so I was really just thinking a baseball focus.’’
He actually thought about going to a larger university and just ending his competitive sports career, but he decided to at least try playing baseball at Monmouth.
“But I was talking to Braun off and on over the past two years,’’ Fetterer added. “He convinced me to play (football) this year and gave me my opportunity.’’
Fetterer entered the season as the backup quarterback behind former Carthage Illini West athlete Carter Boyer, but when Boyer injured his foot late in the first half of the second game of the season against Grinnell, the 6-foot, 190-pound Fetterer was ready for his first game action in nearly three years.
“I was nervous the first drive but after that I was actually able to get into the game, take a hit, run around for a little bit,’’ he said. “I worked all week, for a couple of weeks, getting ready but I just needed that first drive.’’
It actually was a familiar scenario for Fetterer. As a sophomore at Rockridge, the starting quarterback was injured against Bureau Valley and he had to come off the bench with the Rockets trailing Bureau Valley 20-0. He played well enough to lead Rockridge to a come-from-behind victory.
That was the start of a high school career in which he rolled up more than 6,000 yards of total offense and had a hand in scoring 76 touchdowns. Fetterer was named to the first team of the Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois team three years in a row, making it as a senior despite missing five games with an injury.
Monmouth actually had a modest lead when he entered against Grinnell on Sept. 11 but Fetterer passed for 83 yards and two touchdowns and sprinted 75 yards for another score to turn it into a 42-7 rout.
He started the following week against Illinois College and completed 13 of 16 passes for 180 yards and ran for another score in a 37-27 win.
“Riley has continued to get a better understanding of the offense every week,’’ Braun said. “He was behind early in camp because he hadn’t had any practices in our offense coming into this year. He is a tremendous athlete and a very smart young man.''
In little more than six quarters of action, Fetterer has connected on 20 of 26 pass attempts, rushed for 125 yards and put up five touchdowns, showing an ability to beat teams with both his arm and his feet.
“In high school, I definitely preferred running over passing but I’ve developed this past year,’’ Fetterer said. “I think I can do passing and running equally well. I don’t really favor one over the other. It’s more of a game plan thing. I’m just becoming more comfortable with passing.’’
Despite playing at a smaller high school, he said the transition to NCAA Division III hasn’t been too daunting.
“The game is a little faster but it’s more the physicality,’’ he said. “Everyone is just bigger. The lines are bigger, the linebackers are bigger. You’re taking harder hits. In college, you have to actually be able to read the defense and pick the right person to throw it to so it’s more of a mental game and not so much just go out there and play.’’
It now appears his future is much brighter in football. He got into only seven games with the Monmouth baseball team last spring and did not record an official at-bat. He was a pinch runner in two games and a late-inning defensive replacement in the other.
In football, it remains to be seen whether he will continue to start at QB or whether Boyer will return.
“He’s been trying to come back off and on,’’ Fetterer said of Boyer. “He can walk and jog, but it’s more the pushing off part to throw off his right foot.
“It’s more day to day, week to week on how he’s doing and how he’s recovering from his injuries,’’ he added. “It’s really up in the air.’’
The Fighting Scots were idle last Saturday and will resume their season Saturday on the road at Lawrence.
With no game this past the weekend, Fetterer was able to go watch Rockridge play against Monmouth-Roseville, whose starting QB happens to be Braun’s son.
“I’ve been talking smack a little bit to him,’’ Fetterer said. “It’s all fun and games.’’