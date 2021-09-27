Fetterer flips to football at Monmouth and makes an impact

In little more than six quarters of action, Fetterer has connected on 20 of 26 pass attempts, rushed for 125 yards and put up five touchdowns, showing an ability to beat teams with both his arm and his feet.

“In high school, I definitely preferred running over passing but I’ve developed this past year,’’ Fetterer said. “I think I can do passing and running equally well. I don’t really favor one over the other. It’s more of a game plan thing. I’m just becoming more comfortable with passing.’’

Despite playing at a smaller high school, he said the transition to NCAA Division III hasn’t been too daunting.

“The game is a little faster but it’s more the physicality,’’ he said. “Everyone is just bigger. The lines are bigger, the linebackers are bigger. You’re taking harder hits. In college, you have to actually be able to read the defense and pick the right person to throw it to so it’s more of a mental game and not so much just go out there and play.’’

It now appears his future is much brighter in football. He got into only seven games with the Monmouth baseball team last spring and did not record an official at-bat. He was a pinch runner in two games and a late-inning defensive replacement in the other.