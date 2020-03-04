Fighting Bees chase NAIA gold

St. Ambrose athletes are competing for NAIA national honors this week in the pool and on the track, with several Fighting Bees among top-seeded prospects in their events.

Defending national 1- and 3-meter diving champion Andrea Adam is the top-seeded entry in both events while in track competition, senior Josh Pestka will look to take one final step up on the podium at the NAIA National Indoor Track & Field Championships in Brookings, S.D.

The NAIA Swimming and Diving National Championships began Wednesday in Knoxville, Tenn., where St. Ambrose finished in the top 14 in the only two events held on the first day of the four-day finals.

The Fighting Bees men took 12th place in the 800-yard freestyle relay, while the women took 14th place in the same event.

In the men’s race, the quartet of Peter Kolaas, Justin Fales, Leo Edwards and Rais Hassim shaved 11 seconds off of their previous season best to finish in a time of 7 minutes, 0.22 seconds, an effort which matched their seed.

Seeded 19th, the St. Ambrose women’s 800 freestyle relay of Bethany Anderson, Molly Sullivan, Emily Hartman and Kelly Baughman provided the Bees with team points with their 14th-place effort. Their time of 8:13.84 was just over 17 seconds better than their previous season-best.

