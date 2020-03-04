Fighting Bees chase NAIA gold

St. Ambrose athletes are competing for NAIA national honors this week in the pool and on the track, with several Fighting Bees among top-seeded prospects in their events.
Defending national 1- and 3-meter diving champion Andrea Adam is the top-seeded entry in both events while in track competition, senior Josh Pestka will look to take one final step up on the podium at the NAIA National Indoor Track & Field Championships in Brookings, S.D.
The NAIA Swimming and Diving National Championships began Wednesday in Knoxville, Tenn., where St. Ambrose finished in the top 14 in the only two events held on the first day of the four-day finals.
The Fighting Bees men took 12th place in the 800-yard freestyle relay, while the women took 14th place in the same event.
In the men’s race, the quartet of Peter Kolaas, Justin Fales, Leo Edwards and Rais Hassim shaved 11 seconds off of their previous season best to finish in a time of 7 minutes, 0.22 seconds, an effort which matched their seed.
Seeded 19th, the St. Ambrose women’s 800 freestyle relay of Bethany Anderson, Molly Sullivan, Emily Hartman and Kelly Baughman provided the Bees with team points with their 14th-place effort. Their time of 8:13.84 was just over 17 seconds better than their previous season-best.
Adam and the Bees’ Taylor Madison have finished 1-2 in both diving events the past two seasons. Adam, a junior from Iowa City Regina, has the top seed scores in both dives, while Madison, a junior from Rock Island, is seeded third in today’s 1-meter event and fourth in Friday’s 3-meter competition.
They are the highest seeds among Fighting Bee athletes who fill 70 qualifying spots at the meet being contested at the Adam Jones Aquatic Center. Both St. Ambrose teams finished 14th in the national championships a year ago.
On the track, Pestka is the third seed in an event he has thrived at the past two seasons.
The St. Ambrose senior from Long Grove has finished fifth and second in the 1,000-meter run at the NAIA Indoor Championships the past two years and should bring fresh legs to the race this year as the lone single-event qualifier among top seeds.
Pestka is one of three Fighting Bees athletes to qualify in the men’s championships, joining sophomore Justin Griser in the high jump and freshman Mykolas Saloninas in the shot put.
Sophomore Abby Camp, seeded sixth in the long jump and a qualifier in the triple jump, leads four competitors in the women’s field.
Freshman Michaela Pieroni is seeded 13th in the 5,000, junior Megan Grady is seeded 24th in the 3,000 and junior Lani Hillard is the 25th seed in the long jump.