Fighting Bees earn national service honor

The coaches’ organization acknowledged the leadership of team captains McKenna Curzon and Avery Cummins in helping bring it all together.

Rogers said the collaborative effort of the team was enjoyable to watch over the course of the year.

"I’ve always tried to emphasize the need for my team and our players to be active in the community," Rogers said. "For some teams, that’s easy to do, and for others, it takes them a bit out of their comfort level. This year’s team, I’m really proud of them for what they’ve done."

He’s even prouder about what the Fighting Bees are planning to do.

In online team meetings since the competitive season ended, Rogers has heard his student-athletes talk about ways for St. Ambrose to be involved in the community even more during the 2020-21 school year.

"Given everything that’s going on in the world today, as a coach it’s great to hear them talk about ideas they have for ways we all can become even more involved in the community when we get back together as a team in the fall," Rogers said.

"The award is nice, but I’m even more proud of the way they are contributing to the community."

