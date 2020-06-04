Fighting Bees earn national service honor

For the St. Ambrose women’s lacrosse team, a successful outcome on the scoreboard isn’t the only objective.
The Fighting Bees are also preparing themselves for life.
Coach Frank Rogers’ team is actively involved in the community throughout the year, work that was acknowledged Thursday with a national award.
St. Ambrose was named by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association as the NAIA recipient of its Community Awareness Award, joining collegiate programs at Michigan, Post and Alma in being selected as 2020 award winners.
"Our team has been amazing in the way they have wanted to be involved in the community," Rogers said. "It’s something we have always encouraged, giving back to a community that supports you, and this group has really embraced that."
The Fighting Bees were recognized in part for adopting a Team IMPACT player, Rebekah Pace, a 15-year-old Bettendorf High School student diagnosed with Celiac Disease and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome who joined the team for practices, games, outings and even virtual team events after the St. Ambrose season ended early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Ambrose was also honored for the team’s volunteer work at the Lagomarcino’s 5K/10K Race, the Quad Cities Marathon, the Holy Family School Family Night and in running clinics in conjunction with the Quad Cities Lacrosse Club.
The coaches’ organization acknowledged the leadership of team captains McKenna Curzon and Avery Cummins in helping bring it all together.
Rogers said the collaborative effort of the team was enjoyable to watch over the course of the year.
"I’ve always tried to emphasize the need for my team and our players to be active in the community," Rogers said. "For some teams, that’s easy to do, and for others, it takes them a bit out of their comfort level. This year’s team, I’m really proud of them for what they’ve done."
He’s even prouder about what the Fighting Bees are planning to do.
In online team meetings since the competitive season ended, Rogers has heard his student-athletes talk about ways for St. Ambrose to be involved in the community even more during the 2020-21 school year.
"Given everything that’s going on in the world today, as a coach it’s great to hear them talk about ideas they have for ways we all can become even more involved in the community when we get back together as a team in the fall," Rogers said.
"The award is nice, but I’m even more proud of the way they are contributing to the community."
