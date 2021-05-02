Fighting Bees fighting for respect

Rogers, who spent five years as the coach of a new NCAA Division II women’s program at Montevallo in Alabama, found a lack of discipline and a lack of leadership in the Fighting Bees’ program he took over in May of 2019.

“Things had kind of been flying by the seat of their pants and the idea was to bring in an older coach to put some structure in place,’’ Rogers said. “The guys bought into what we were asking and result has been a change that has been reflected on the field. The players have earned this.’’

In Northway and Flynn, Rogers has examples of how players have grown and developed.

The only Iowa native on the Bees’ roster, Northway took up the sport during high school. He found it to be a perfect complement to his other primary sport, hockey.

“Initially, I took up lacrosse because it gave me something to do in the spring but I quickly found a lot to like about the game,’’ Northway said.

“I liked the physicality of it and the finesse that comes with the game. One minute, you’re making a silky smooth shot and the next, you’re running a shoulder through someone’s chest.’’