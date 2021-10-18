10 @ 10: Bye week gives Hawkeyes time to regroup

The sun came up Sunday morning, and returned again today, as the does the first of the trimmed down bye-week version of the Hawkeye 10@10. Today’s edition focuses on Saturday’s loss to Purdue and the work of former Hawkeyes elsewhere in the game.
Here is today's Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Minutes after Saturday’s 24-7 loss to Purdue, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras was ready to move on.
“You can waste a lot of time and energy thinking about the past,’’ Petras said.
“Right now, the focus is still, until we watch this film and put it to bed, the focus is on this game or at least on what went wrong and what we can do better. Then, once you’re done with that, you’re moving on.’’
2. With no opponent on the schedule this week, linebacker Seth Benson expects Iowa to have a productive bye week.
“We just have to focus on ourselves and individually we’ve got to see what we can do better and push this thing forward and help out the team,’’ Benson said.
Benson finished with 12 tackles in Saturday’s loss to Purdue, one shy of a career high.
3. For the first time in nearly a year, Iowa players were reminded of what it feels like following a loss on Saturday.
The mood in the locker room after the Hawkeyes’ 12-game win streak ended was understandably somber.
“It was a tough locker room in there and it should be,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Everybody’s invested, so this is how it’s supposed to feel when you go down. It’s not fun and there’s way to really make it go away other than time. Time, and going back to work helps you a little bit, too.’’
4. Purdue receiver David Bell said Boilermakers found out Friday that coaches planned to use three quarterbacks in Saturday’s game at Iowa.
Aidan O’Connell saw the lion’s share of playing time, completing 30-of-40 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns, but Jack Plummer and Austin Burton saw time under center as well.
“When we went through the script for the first series of plays, that’s when we found out,’’ Bell said. “It was great to see them all contribute and do good things. We’re comfortable with any of the quarterbacks we have.’’
5. The one thing different about dealing with this loss for the Hawkeyes is that they have a bye week on their schedule this week.
That leaves them unable to quickly refocus on the next opponent.
“We’ll have to deal with that,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “But, there’s a lot of good things in front of us right now. We’ve got a five-game schedule and we’ll regroup.’’
Ferentz said the bye week will provide the Hawkeyes with a chance to rest some lingering bumps and bruises before turning its attention next week to Iowa’s Oct. 30 game at Wisconsin.
6. It didn’t surprise Purdue coach Jeff Brohm that receiver David Bell was able to have the kind of day he had Saturday against Iowa.
With 240 yards on 11 receptions, Bell has now caught 37 passes for 558 yards and five touchdowns in three games against the Hawkeyes.
“I think the reason he’s been able to exploit them is he’s one of the best receivers in the country and he shows that each and every week,’’ Brohm said.
“A couple of weeks ago he took a tremendous hit, knocked him out, bloodied his lip, got stitches. He could have easily said ‘I’ve got an NFL career and I’m going to make sure I take care of that and move on,’ but he didn’t. He came back as fast as he could.’’
7. Former Iowa tight ends had big games in losing efforts Sunday, highlighting the weekend work for former Hawkeyes in the NFL.
Noah Fant finished with nine catches for 97 yards and one touchdown and recorded two tackles for the Broncos in a loss to the Raiders while T.J. Hockenson had eight receptions for 74 yards for the Lions in a loss to the Bengals.
Two 2020 Hawkeyes had productive games on defense.
Nick Niemann finished with a career-high six tackles for the Chargers in a loss to the Ravens and Chauncey Golston collected three tackles and recovered a fumble for the Cowboys in a win over the Patriots.
On defense, Christian Kirksey had four tackles and Desmond King for the Texans in a loss to the Colts and Ben Niemann had three tackles and Anthony Hitchens recorded one for Kansas City in a win over Washington.
Elsewhere, Daviyon Nixon had one stop for the Panthers in a loss to the Vikings, Kristian Welch had one tackle for the Ravens in their win over Chargers and Carl Davis had one tackle for the Patriots in their loss to the Cowboys.
8. Saturday’s loss by a double-digit margin was a rarity for Iowa.
It marked the first time since a 28-17 loss to Wisconsin in 2018 that the Hawkeye had lost a game by more than 10 points.
9. Former Hawkeye quarterback Peyton Mansell accumulated 241 yards of offense for Abilene Christian in its 24-17 win over Lamar over the weekend.
Mansell rushed 18 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns and completed 10-of-18 passes for 135 yards in the win.
His work highlighted the efforts of former Hawkeyes elsewhere in college football.
On defense, Cedric Boswell had a team-high eight tackles and forced one fumble for Miami (Ohio) in its win over Akron.
Dillon Doyle finished with four tackles, one sack and 1.5 tackles for a loss for Baylor in its win over Brigham Young and Julius Brents recorded two tackles including one for a loss in Kansas State’s loss to Iowa State.
On offense, Samson Evans ran six times for 24 yards and one touchdown in Eastern Michigan’s loss to Ball State and Oliver Martin ran once for no gain for Nebraska in its loss at Minnesota.
10. Rick Heller, preparing for his ninth season as the baseball coach at Iowa, is scheduled to be the featured speaker at today’s Davenport Grid Club luncheon.
Heller will join Quad-Cities area high school and college coaches in speaking at the noon event at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
Grid Club luncheons are open to the public and tickets, priced at $12 and including a buffet lunch, can be purchased at the door.