10@10: Campbell reaches triple digits

1. So, just what does a head coach do on game day?
With his Illinois counterpart, Bret Bielema, missing Saturday’s game Iowa after testing positive for COVID-19, Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz was asked what the most important thing he does as a head coach on game day.
His response was quick.
“Probably not talk to anybody because that would bring everybody down,’’ Ferentz said. “You’ve got all these negative thoughts in your head before a game about all the things that could go wrong.’’
Ferentz said his game-day work probably starts on Friday and involves setting a tempo for things.
“In all seriousness on Saturday, I try to give everybody space, especially our players,’’ Ferentz said.
“We talk to them about how it important it is that they prepare every day of the week. I’ll tell them a couple of things on Friday night and then after that, we kind of let them have their space, let them do what they have to do in their own ways to be ready.’’
Ferentz said assistant coaches and players are the ones who do the heavy lifting on game days.
2. Jack Plumb has started Iowa’s last three games at a tackle spot on the offensive line.
He senses week-to-week improvement and has been able to adjust to switching from right tackle to left tackle following an injury that sidelined starting left tackle Mason Richman.
“It hasn’t been too bad moving from one spot to the other,’’ Plumb said. “I’ve been able to get a good feel for things at both spots.’’
Richman, injured in Iowa’s game at Wisconsin, is expected to miss Saturday’s 1 p.m. game against Illinois as well.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said the redshirt freshman has a chance to return next week.
3. For the first time this season, Iowa did not use a rotation of players on its offensive line.
All five starters played the entire game last weekend against Minnesota.
Center Tyler Linderbaum and tackle Jack Plumb said things seemed to go well.
“I feel like we’ve got a pretty good group right now and I’m sure they could drop Cody (Ince) or JB (Justin Britt) in there and there wouldn’t be any dropoff,’’ Linderbaum said.
Last week’s situation had a bit to do with the limited number of plays Iowa ran against Minnesota, 49.
“We’ve been able to build some good chemistry, too,’’ Plumb said. “I think that has been building the last few games.’’
4. Mason Richman won’t be the only Hawkeye sidelined this week.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said it is likely that running back Ivory Kelly-Martin and cornerback Terry Roberts will miss the Illinois game as well.
He did say there was an outside chance that one or both could have an opportunity to see limited action special teams.
5. Illinois enters Saturday’s game at Iowa in relatively good health.
Coach Bret Bielema said a bye week last week has allowed the Illini to heal a few nagging injuries.
Defensive lineman Jamal Woods is questionable for the Iowa game.
“Really, the last four or five games, I’ve been really happy with the way we’ve been able to stay healthy,’’ Bielema said. “We’ve played very physical games, but we’ve been able to stay healthy.’’
6. Jack Campbell reached 100 tackles for the season with his 17-tackle performance against Minnesota.
Iowa’s junior linebacker caught the attention of Illinois coach Bret Bielema as he watched tape of the Hawkeyes.
“Number 31 (Campbell) is an extremely focused, intelligent, good player who plays at a high level because he knows exactly what he’s doing and why he’s doing it,’’ Bielema said.
The last Hawkeye to record 100 tackles in a season was Josey Jewell, who topped 120 tackles in three consecutive seasons from 2015-17.
7. Illinois running back Chase Brown has topped 145 rushing yards in each of the Fighting Illini’s last two road games, running for 223 yards at Penn State and 147 yards at Minnesota.
Illinois won both games.
The Western Michigan transfer is the first Illinois back to top that total in consecutive road games since Rashard Mendenhall ran for 214 yards at Indiana and 201 at Minnesota during the 2007 season.
8. The Marchese family will have players on both sidelines Saturday.
Iowa senior defensive back Henry Marchese will be recognized prior to the final home game of his career.
His brother, Michael Marchese is a senior for Illinois.
He moved to tight end during practices last spring and was placed on scholarship.
He has played in each of the Illini’s 10 games and has caught one pass for a 15-yard gain.
9. Illinois coach Bret Bielema said earlier this week that Iowa’s defensive success has a lot to do with the consistency in the program over time.
“I was there over 20 years ago and the reality of what they are doing now is in core a lot of the same things. They just do it extremely well,’’ Bielema said.
“The players are very versed and they know what they are doing, know the answers to the problem a lot of times before they get to the sideline.’’
Bielema said the Hawkeyes "understand their strengths, minimize weaknesses and play extremely hard.’’
10. Iowa has won its last seven games against Illinois, including its last six games against the Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium.
As was the case with Minnesota last week, Illinois’ last win in Iowa City came in coach Kirk Ferentz’s first season in 1999.
The Illini won that game, 40-24, during a 1-10 debut season for Ferentz on the Hawkeye sideline.
Illinois’ last win in the series came in 2008 when the Illini won a 27-24 game at Memorial Stadium.