10@10: 'Cats defense creates Hawkeye hope

Tyler Goodson and Tyler Linderbaum looking forward and not back, Pat Fitzgerald on Iowa and an award nomination for Jack Koerner are all part of today's Hawkeye 10@10.
1. There is frustration and there is hope from the perspective of Iowa running back Tyler Goodson.
The junior believes the Hawkeyes’ struggling offensive efforts in back-to-back losses to Purdue and Wisconsin can be turned around but that doesn’t make it any easier to take.
“It can get frustrating. It is frustrating,’’ Goodson said.
But, Goodson said the work continues.
“We just need to be consistent and gain yards and yards, then break a big run,’’ he said.
2. One of the reasons Iowa has some optimism about getting its run game going this week is that Northwestern has struggled to stop ground games all season.
The Wildcats rank last in the Big Ten in stopping the run, allowing a league-worst 229.5 yards per game on the ground.
That total ranks 126th among the 130 programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Northwestern gave up 308 yards last weekend in a 41-14 loss to Minnesota, the third time this season the Wildcats have surrendered more than 300 rushing yards in a game.
Michigan State ran for 326 and Nebraska picked up 427 yards on the ground against Northwestern, which also surrendered 294 rushing yards two weeks ago in a 33-7 loss at Michigan.
3. Hawkeye center Tyler Linderbaum doesn’t like losing more than anyone else, but said Iowa can’t get too caught up in the streak.
He said the team must focus its energies on pushing forward.
“Things are going to start clicking. We’re in a lull right now,’’ Linderbaum said. “I have all the confidence in our staff and players. We’re going to push through this and be fine.’’
4. Iowa’s Charlie Jones is the only player in the Big Ten to rank in the top three in the conference in yards per kickoff return and punt return.
Jones ranks second in the Big Ten with an average of 26.2 yards on kick returns through eight games.
He is also third in the conference with an average of 11.2 yards on a league-high 23 punt returns.
5. Iowa free safety Jack Koerner has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy.
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football who began his career as a walk-on.
The Des Moines native and Dowling High School graduate currently is third on Iowa’s tackle charts with 53 stops this season.
He has intercepted two passes, broken up two more and has recorded one tackle for a loss for the Hawkeyes.
A second-team all-Big Ten selection in 2020, Koerner has started 27 games and played in 41 during his collegiate career.
6. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald gets why Iowa fans are frustrated following a pair of losses, but he doesn’t see a lot of reasons for concerns as he looks at the Hawkeyes.
“They’ve had a couple of tough defeats, but Kirk (Ferentz) has his DNA all over that team. They play physical, physical, physical,’’ Fitzgerald said.
“They play physical and they play fast, have great linebackers who I enjoy watching. On offense, they showed some explosiveness early and they’ve had some turnovers that have hurt them lately.’’
7. Among the challenges Iowa coaches face in trying to bring some cohesion to the Hawkeye offense is that it isn’t just one problem that the team is dealing with.
It’s a multi-layered situation that has impacted the consistency in Iowa’s game.
“We’ve got to figure out a better way to plan to give them a better chance to succeed,’’ coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I don’t think there’s any one specific reason right now. We’re just not executing well enough to get the job done.’’
8. Fully aware that the Wildcats have the most porous run defense in the Big Ten, quarterback Spencer Petras said Iowa’s offensive success against Northwestern will start on the ground.
“We have talked about their stats. The biggest thing for us is that we need to run the ball effectively every game to play our best football,’’ Petras said. “That is how our offense is built.’’
9. Jermari Harris is positioned to make his second straight start at cornerback this week.
The sophomore from Lombard Montini replaced injured Terry Roberts, who was replacing injured Riley Moss.
Harris recorded a career-high seven tackles in the Hawkeyes’ loss at Wisconsin last week.
He was targeted frequently by the Badgers early in Saturday’s game and coach Kirk Ferentz expects a few more balls to come his way at Northwestern.
“He’s our fourth corner, and that’s how he came out of camp,’’ Ferentz said. “I think he did a good job. You always worry about a new guy being too anxious or too jumpy out there, but I think he handled the situation pretty well.’’