10@10: Celebrating Sweet 16 seniors

Celebrating seniors, an honor for Tyler Linderbaum and competition extending beyond the field for Iowa and Illinois are all part of the Friday edition of the Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Saturday will be Senior Day at Iowa and 16 Hawkeye players will be recognized during ceremonies prior to Iowa’s 1 p.m. game against Illinois.
Senior players who will be honored are:
WR Max Cooper
OL Luke Empen
P Ryan Gersonde
CB Matt Hankins
WR Charlie Jones
RB Ivory Kelly-Martin
FS Jack Koerner
TE Tommy Kujawa
DB Henry Marchase
CB Riley Moss
OL Kyler Schott
TE Bryce Schulte
K Caleb Shudak
LS Austin Spiewak
DE Zach VanValkenburg
DB Xavior Williams
2. Several of the Hawkeyes who will be honored Saturday may return for an additional year of eligibility in 2022, a byproduct of the COVID-19 issues that impacted the 2020 season.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said those discussions will be held with players once the regular season ends.
Iowa has a relatively small senior class and anticipates signing one of its smallest recruiting classes in Ferentz’s tenure next month.
Because of those factors, Ferentz believes Iowa has room within scholarship limitations to accommodate any players who wish to return.
“You kind of guesstimate what might happen, could happen, and we’ve been mindful of that as we’ve recruited,’’ Ferentz said. “I think we’ve got a pretty good plan in place.’’
3. Bret Bielema won’t be on the Illinois sideline Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
Assistant coach George McDonald will lead the team on the sidelines, part of plan put together to deal with this situation if arose.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said his staff has a similar plan in place if it were to be needed.
“Everybody’s got an assignment. Everybody’s got their deal and everybody works together, too,’’ Ferentz said. “I think things would flow pretty seamlessly and you just hope you don’t have to experience that.’’
4. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum has been named as one of six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy, presented annually to the top interior lineman in college football .
The Hawkeyes’ junior has started 31 consecutive games for Iowa at center after shifting to offense following his freshman year in the Hawkeye program.
Three finalists for the award will be announced next week.
5. Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs said the Hawkeyes expect a physical test from Illinois and its run-heavy offense.
“It’s a little different (from what Iowa saw last week from Minnesota), a lot of outside schemes, outside zones,’’ Jacobs said.
“But, like Minnesota they like to bring in an extra tackle sometimes, an extra tackle or two.’’ That leads Jacobs to expect “another tough, physical run game. We’re going to have to come ready to play.’’
6. The abilities of Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum impresses Illinois coach Bret Bielema.
“He is probably one of the most complete centers I’ve ever witnessed and seen,’’ Bielema said. “He’s very athletic and what he’s able to do from a football standpoint fundamentally is really, really high level.’’
7. The field isn’t the only place where Iowa and Illinois compete.
Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema said in preparing for the Hawkeyes it has been easy to see that Iowa does a good job of recruiting Illinois.
There are 10 products of Illinois high school programs on the Hawkeye two-deep roster this week.
“The message we’ve said since day one has been about controlling the state and being able to keep the players we want here at home,’’ Bielema said. “I know we’re not going bat 1.000, but we sure as hell better try because if they’re from Illinois and they’ve been in programs that know how to play good football.’’
Bielema said he sees that type of talent on the Iowa roster.
“There’s more players on that roster that I wish were here at the University of Illinois,’’ he said. “I just know we can do a really good job of recruiting our players better to stay in state here.’’
8. Four of Illinois’ six losses this season have come in games where Illinois had a chance to win on its final drive.
Against Texas-San Antonio, Illinois trailed by seven when time ran out on the UTSA 30-yard line.
Maryland beat the Illini with a 32-yard field goal as time expired.
Purdue ended an Illini drive at the Boilermakers’ 19-yard line with 40 seconds left in a four-point game.
And, Illinois trailed by six when its drive ended at the Rutgers’ 34-yard line with 1:08 to play.
9. Iowa currently ranked third in the Big Ten in scoring defense.
The Hawkeyes are allowing 16.3 points per game, which ranks as the seventh-best total among Football Bowl Subdivision programs.
Iowa is currently fourth in the conference in total defense, allowing 315.1 yards per game.
10. The Hawkeyes’ Charlie Jones leads the Big Ten with an average of 10.4 yards on a league-high 26 punt returns.
He has also returned 19 kickoffs for an average of 22.9 yards per return.
That average ranks fourth in the Big Ten.