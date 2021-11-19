10@10: Celebrating Sweet 16 seniors

“He is probably one of the most complete centers I’ve ever witnessed and seen,’’ Bielema said. “He’s very athletic and what he’s able to do from a football standpoint fundamentally is really, really high level.’’

7. The field isn’t the only place where Iowa and Illinois compete.

Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema said in preparing for the Hawkeyes it has been easy to see that Iowa does a good job of recruiting Illinois.

There are 10 products of Illinois high school programs on the Hawkeye two-deep roster this week.

“The message we’ve said since day one has been about controlling the state and being able to keep the players we want here at home,’’ Bielema said. “I know we’re not going bat 1.000, but we sure as hell better try because if they’re from Illinois and they’ve been in programs that know how to play good football.’’

Bielema said he sees that type of talent on the Iowa roster.

“There’s more players on that roster that I wish were here at the University of Illinois,’’ he said. “I just know we can do a really good job of recruiting our players better to stay in state here.’’