10 @ 10: Fast start important for Hawkeyes

The challenge presented by Purdue receivers, Nick Niemann seeing cohesion developing on Iowa’s defense and confidence in a new starting quarterback are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. On only a handful of occasions over the past two decades has Iowa faced the kind of challenge in an opposing receiving corps that Purdue presents this weekend.
The combination of Rondale Moore and David Bell has the potential to give any Big Ten defense issues.
“Those two guys are marquee players,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. “We tried to recruit Bell and just didn’t have any luck, but boy, what a great player he is, too. We had a hard time defending him last year alone.
“Same thing with Moore before that and now you’ve got them both playing and they’ve got a couple of quarterbacks that can play. I expect them to be a very explosive offensive football team.’’
Bell caught 13 passes for 197 yards last season in the Hawkeyes’ 26-20 win over the Boilermakers. He moved into the premier role once Moore suffered a hamstring injury.
Moore, a threat in the return game as well, caught six passes for 31 yards in Purdue’s 38-36 win over Iowa in 2018 but Terry Wright torched the Hawkeyes for 146 receiving yards on five catches in that game.
2. Coach Jeff Brohm sees an opening-game challenge for his Purdue football team in matching the way he suspects Iowa will play.
“We have to find a way to not make mistakes, avoid turnovers and play with the same kind of discipline we know they will play with,’’ Brohm said. “They’re a very disciplined football team and you have to play that same type of game if you want to be in it.’’
3. Opening the season with a Big Ten opponent is a first for Iowa since 1980 and given the shortened season this fall, it puts an added emphasis on a fast start.
“The stakes are a little higher because if you want to win the Big Ten West or the Big Ten East, it helps to win those games. That’s just simple math there,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
“It’s not like playing a nonconference team. Not that those games don’t mean a lot, too, but they don’t apply to the conference race. Everything being condensed makes it that much more significant.’’
4. Hawkeye linebacker Nick Niemann likes the cohesiveness he sees developing on the defensive side of the ball for Iowa.
“We’re coming along really well. Everybody’s getting along and we have great chemistry on that side of the ball,’’ Niemann said. “A lot of position groups are complementing each other well. We’re in a great shape.’’
5. Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm will assume play-calling duties for Purdue on Saturday as his brother, head coach Jeff Brohm, isolates at home after testing positive for COVID-19.
Brian Brohm suspects Saturday will not be an easy day for his brother.
“I think he probably is already going crazy,’’ Brian Brohm said. “He’ll be pacing, having ideas. … I’m sure he will be very involved and emotionally involved during the game.’’
6. Hawkeye receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. sees a steadiness in quarterback Spencer Petras that gives him confidence that Petras will be successful as Iowa’s new starter under center.
“Spence is a natural born leader,’’ Tracy said. “He’s a leader all the way around, talks the talk, walks the walk. He leads the offense in such a tremendous way. I’m excited for Saturday.’’
7. With the Big Ten’s daily antigen testing routine for COVID-19, Iowa players will be tested Friday morning before the Hawkeyes leave for Purdue and then again Saturday morning.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said the system in place has been a game changer, allowing a season to take place starting this weekend.
“It took a long while for us to get there. It was a long bumpy road to get there, but to me at least it’s allowed us to have a chance to go forward,’’ Ferentz said. “That being said, there’s no guarantees on this thing.’’
8. Before Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz spoke at his first weekly news conference of the year Tuesday, it was made clear that Ferentz would not be speaking on one topic.
Iowa sports information director Steve Roe said that because of potential legal action, Ferentz would not be commenting on the eight former players seeking his firing and compensation from the school because of “intentional racism’’ they claimed they endured while participating in the program.
9. Iowa will be looking to add to a string of takeaways when it faces Purdue’s pass-oriented offense Saturday.
The Hawkeyes have recorded at least one interception in the last seven games they have played.
Iowa finished the 2019 season with 12 picks and has recorded a Football Bowl Subdivision-leading 53 interceptions since the start of the 2017 season.
The Hawkeyes intercepted one of the 50 passes the Boilermakers attempted in Iowa’s 26-20 victory over Purdue last season at Kinnick Stadium.
10. Both Iowa and Purdue will honor the legacy on a pair of longtime campus leaders beginning Saturday.
Hawkeye uniforms will include a patch with “JHF’’ on it, recognizing the life and contributions made by former Iowa coach Hayden Fry. The initials include Fry’s given birth first name, John. Fry died last December.
The Boilermakers will have a sticker on the back of their helmets this season with the initials of Morgan J. Burke, a longtime director of athletics at Purdue.
Burke died June 15 following a year-long battle with amyloidosis, a rare disease which occurs when an abnormal protein builds up in organs and interferes with their normal function.
