10 @ 10: Fast start important for Hawkeyes

Coach Kirk Ferentz said the system in place has been a game changer, allowing a season to take place starting this weekend.

“It took a long while for us to get there. It was a long bumpy road to get there, but to me at least it’s allowed us to have a chance to go forward,’’ Ferentz said. “That being said, there’s no guarantees on this thing.’’

8. Before Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz spoke at his first weekly news conference of the year Tuesday, it was made clear that Ferentz would not be speaking on one topic.

Iowa sports information director Steve Roe said that because of potential legal action, Ferentz would not be commenting on the eight former players seeking his firing and compensation from the school because of “intentional racism’’ they claimed they endured while participating in the program.

9. Iowa will be looking to add to a string of takeaways when it faces Purdue’s pass-oriented offense Saturday.

The Hawkeyes have recorded at least one interception in the last seven games they have played.

Iowa finished the 2019 season with 12 picks and has recorded a Football Bowl Subdivision-leading 53 interceptions since the start of the 2017 season.