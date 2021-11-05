10@10: Hawkeye running back steps forward

An honor for Caleb Shudak, Gavin Williams' readiness and a quirky record the Hawkeyes may be involved with Saturday are all part of the Friday fun at the Hawkeye 10@10.
Delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. during game week at hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa, the Hawkeye 10@10 provides your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Iowa’s offensive line issues this season don’t have anything to do with new assistant George Barnett adjusting to his role.
“I don’t think so at all,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I really felt like from the time George interviewed with us it was just, ‘boy, we’re on the same page.’ That hasn’t been an issue at all.’’
Ferentz believes Iowa’s consistency issues have more to do with inexperience and injuries than anything.
“We’ve got to be patient, but not too patient,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ve got to keep pushing and make improvement. Hopefully with every repetition when guys get in a game they’re gaining some knowledge and getting ready push forward.’’
2. Consistent Caleb Shudak was named Thursday as one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, presented to the top kicker in college football by the Palm Beach Sports Commission.
The sixth-year senior is in his first season of handling placekicking duties for the Hawkeyes and has connected on 11-of-13 field goal tries and all 24 of his PAT attempts this season.
Shudak has hit 5-of-6 field goal tries from 40 yards or more, with a long of 51 yards coming in the Hawkeyes’ 27-17 win at Iowa State. Shudak has also had 25 touchbacks on 42 kickoffs.
Three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 23.
3. Northwestern linebacker Chris Bergin averages 12.2 tackles per game, a number that is tied for the most by any player in the country.
The former walk-on currently has 98 tackles for the season, including 60 solo stops.
His average of 7.5 solo stops per game does lead the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Bergin enters the Iowa game after recording 19 tackles last weekend in the Wildcats’ 41-14 loss to Minnesota.
4. With Ivory Kelly-Martin out this week because of what coach Kirk Ferentz labeled a “couple of foot issues,’’ Gavin Williams steps into the back-up role behind Tyler Goodson this week at running back.
Goodson said that Williams is ready for whatever workload comes his way.
“He’s does a really good job of preparing himself the right way every week,’’ Goodson said. “He’s always ready and when he gets his chance, he’s prepared to make the most of it.’’
5. Quarterback Spencer Petras landed awkwardly on a shoulder during the fourth quarter of last week’s loss at Wisconsin.
Alex Padilla operated the Iowa offense for the Hawkeyes’ final two drives last week, but Petras expects to be ready to go against Northwestern.
“I’m good,’’ Petras said. “No problems.’’
6. Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski has a ton of respect for Iowa.
The 6-foot-4, 294-pound sophomore was a primary recruiting target of the Hawkeyes as a high school player in suburban Chicago but the second-year starter who earned second-team all-Big Ten honors last season now is focused on helping Northwestern improve.
“It ended up coming down to wanting to stay close to home,’’ Skoronski said. “I have all the respect in the world for coach (Kirk) Ferentz and the staff there.’’
Skoronski said he has made the type of strength gains he wanted to make to build off of his freshman season, developing more explosiveness and improving his speed.
“I still have a long way to go, but I feel like I’m making strides,’’ he said.
7. Tyler Linderbaum’s consistency at the core of the Iowa offensive line has positioned him well for the future.
The junior center is projected by the website Bleacher Report as the fifth overall pick in its 2022 NFL mock draft.
8. Iowa has a chance to be a footnote in some quirky history on Saturday.
Northwestern punter Derek Adams is 287 yards away from the all-time college football career record for yards covered by punts.
Adams’ punts have traveled 13,797 yards during his career with the Wildcats.
The all-time college record is 14,084 yards established by Alexander Kinal of Wake Forest between 2012-15.
With enough work against the Hawkeyes, Adams could break that record Saturday.
For example, Iowa punter Tory Taylor has covered more than 287 yards in five of Iowa’s eight games this season.
9. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald has a 9-6 record in games against Iowa.
The Wildcats have won four of the last five games they have played versus the Hawkeyes.
The exception is a 20-0 win by Iowa in their most recent visit to Ryan Field in 2019.
10. A number of Hayden Fry’s family members are scheduled to attend the Iowa-Minnesota game on Nov. 13.