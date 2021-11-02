10@10: Hawkeye shares fans' frustrations

A Hawkeye feels the fans' frustrations, honors for Jack Campbell and an injured Iowa senior are all part of today's Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Receiver Charlie Jones gets the frustration fans feel after watching Iowa struggle the way it has on offense in its past two games.
“When things don’t go our way, it’s obviously tough,’’ Jones said. “You know people are upset, but the only thing we can do is look forward to watching tape (Sunday) and getting back to it.’’
2. Iowa linebacker Seth Benson said despite consecutive losses, the Hawkeyes still have plenty of season in front of them with four games to go.
“We’ve just got to stay positive,’’ Benson said. “We’ve got to keep coming in every day with a positive attitude, make sure that we keep fighting together. We’ve still got four games to play. No one should have their head down. Obviously, we’re disappointed, but there’s no reason not to be positive.’’
3. Second-team running back and kick returner Ivory Kelly-Martin is absent from this week’s Iowa football depth chart.
Because of an injury, Kelly-Martin is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at Northwestern.
Redshirt freshman Gavin Williams replaces Kelly-Martin at both positions on this week’s depth chart, one of a handful of changes.
Jermari Harris is listed as the starter and Xavior Williams is the back-up at right cornerback on defense.
That is the spot Terry Roberts started at against Purdue in place of injured Riley Moss.
Neither Roberts, who was replaced by Harris in the lineup at Wisconsin because of injury, or Moss are listed on this week’s depth chart.
Nick DeJong holds the top spot at right guard on the offensive line, although Jack Plumb started there at Wisconsin.
Plumb is listed as the second-team right guard this week, with Tyler Elsbury shifting the No. 2 spot at left guard.
4. Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell was named Monday as one of 16 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, presented annually to the top linebacker in college football.
The junior from Cedar Falls leads Iowa with 76 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for a loss.
He also has forced one fumble and recovered two in addition to breaking up five passes.
He is Iowa’s first semifinalist for the Butkus Award since Josey Jewell in 2017. Campbell currently is fifth in the Big Ten with an average of 9.5 tackles per game and is fourth in the conference with his two fumble recoveries.
He is among three Big Ten players named as semifinalists for the award, joining Olakunle Fatukasi of Rutgers and Brandon Smith of Penn State.
Other semifinalists are Brian Asamoah of Oklahoma, Darrian Beavers of Cincinnati, Darien Butler of Arizona State, Damone Clark of LSU, Nakobe Dean of Georgia, Christian Harris of Alabama, Nate Landman of Colorado, Devin Lloyd of Utah, Chad Muma of Wyoming, DeMarvion Overshown of Texas, Malcolm Rodriguez of Oklahoma State, Noah Sewell of Oregon and Payton Wilson of North Carolina State.
5. A practice injury that sidelined cornerback Terry Roberts positioned Jermari Harris for the first start of his career.
The sophomore, stepping into the spot where injured Riley Moss, started the first five games of the season, recorded a career-high seven tackles in Saturday’s loss at Wisconsin.
Free safety Jack Koerner said Harris delivered.
“He was thrown into the fire and I know what that feels like,’’ Koerner said, recalling his own first start as a freshman.
“He did a great job preparing. I spoke to him after the game. His best football is in front of him. He didn’t play his best game. I didn’t play my best game. Nobody on defense or offense or special teams played their best game. It’s a team loss.’’
True freshman Cooper DeJean and senior graduate transfer Xavior Williams were Iowa’s back-ups at the cornerback spots against the Badgers.
6. Wisconsin tested Jermari Harris early and often in the passing game.
Danny Davis got the best of Harris on three pass plays during the game’s opening minutes, part of a five-catch, 59-yard effort that marked Davis’ best outing since catching five passes against Notre Dame earlier this season.
7. Iowa punter Tory Taylor was named to the Ray’s 8 List for the third time this season on Monday.
The list put together by the Ray Guy Award and the Augusta Sports Council, recognizes the top eight punting performances across the country each week.
Taylor averaged 49 yards on seven punts last weekend at Wisconsin with three downed inside the 20-yard line and just one returned for six yards.
The sophomore averages 46.6 yards on 50 punts this season with 16 traveling 50 yards or more.
8. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker and Purdue’s Jalen Graham were named Monday as the Big Ten players of the week on offense and defense, respectively.
Walker, a junior running back, earned offensive honors after rushing for 197 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries in the Spartans’ 37-33 win over previously unbeaten Michigan.
He also caught three passes for 11 yards.
Graham, a junior linebacker and safety, intercepted a pair of passes, had six tackles and broke up an additional pass in the Boilermakers 28-23 win at Nebraska.
He earned defensive honors after returning his first interception of the game 45 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.
Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles and Rutgers punter Adam Korsak shared special teams player of the week honors.
Ruggles hit four field goals in the Buckeyes’ 33-24 win over Penn State, including a 26-yard kick with 2 minutes, 41 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Korsak averaged 47 yards on six punts in the Scarlet Knights’ 20-14 win at Illinois.
Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony and Minnesota running back Mar’Keise Irving shared freshman of the week honors.
Anthony had six catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in the Wolverines’ loss to Michigan State while Irving ran for 110 yards and two scores on 19 carries in a 41-14 victory at Northwestern.
Irving has topped 100 yards on the ground in the Golden Gophers’ last two games.
9. Future Iowa running back Jazion Patterson and tight end Addison Ostrenga enjoyed big performances last weekend, highlighting the work of Hawkeye 2022 commitments at the prep level.
Patterson rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries for Deerfield Beach (Fla.) in its 40-0 victory over Boca Raton, while Ostrenga caught eight passes for 81 yards and a touchdown for unbeaten Sun Prairie (Wis.) in a win over Fond du Lac in a playoff win.
On defense, end Aaron Graves had 3.5 tackles for Southeast Valley as it advanced to the quarterfinals of the Iowa 2A playoffs with a win over Iowa Falls-Alden and end Caden Crawford finished with 18 tackles and intercepted a pass for Lansing (Kan.) in a postseason loss.
Offensively, quarterback Carson May completed 8-of-16 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns for Jones (Okla.) in a win and tight end Cael Vanderbush had two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown for Plainfield (Ind.) in a playoff loss.
10. The starting time for the Iowa-Minnesota football game on Nov. 13 remains undetermined.
Big Ten television partners have opted to utilize a six-day pick for all conference games that week, meaning the kickoff for the battle for Floyd of Rosedale will be determined following this week’s games.