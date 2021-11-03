10@10: Hawkeyes stick together like glue

Times may be tough, but Iowa football players say they are sticking together. That, along with a Hawkeye debut in the College Football Playoff poll and more are part of today's Hawkeye 10@10.
1. It isn’t easy on a campus of around 30,000 students, but Iowa players are working to block out the noise and keep their football focus on football as the Hawkeyes work toward Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at Northwestern.
“I think it’s still difficult, and it’s never easy to do that,’’ quarterback Spencer Petras said.
“I think good teams, successful teams, come together and losing teams will grow apart through adversity. I think teams that grow apart might really struggle and listen to the noise.’’
Petras said he feels good about where Iowa is in that regard, believing in the leadership of the team.
“We’re fighting to come together and to keep working hard and the results, they will show,’’ he said.
2. Hawkeye freshman receiver Keagan Johnson said Iowa’s emphasis this week includes working together.
“You’ve got to remember that just giving your all for your brothers is the main thing,’’ he said.
“That’s what I try to think about, wanting to give it all to these guys. When I’m getting the ball, I want to do something to help the team out.’’
3. Northwestern has struggled to a 3-5 start this season, winning just one of its first five Big Ten games.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald said earlier this week that the Wildcats have struggled with the little things, not unlike the issues Iowa finds itself dealing with heading into Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at Ryan Field.
“The little details are holding us back,’’ Fitzgerald said. “Ball security, getting off the field on third down, those are areas where we have to get better.’’
4. Iowa landed in the 22nd spot in the inaugural College Football Playoff poll unveiled Tuesday night.
For the Hawkeyes, being ranked in the first CFP poll has been habit forming.
Iowa has been in the first top 25 of the season in the College Football Playoff poll in each of the last four seasons and five times in the last eight years.
5. Kenny Tracy, a running back at Miami (Ohio) and the younger brother of Iowa receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., posted his feelings about how the Hawkeyes were using his brother on Twitter on Sunday.
He complained about the lack of targets his brother has had this season, asking how he can be “barely touching the ball one time a game under no staff changing circumstances. I just want to know how that’s possible to do nothing wrong but work and work and work to improve your game to show that.’’
Through eight games, Tyrone Tracy has caught 13 passes for 89 yards and scored once for Iowa.
Coach Kirk Ferentz, asked Tuesday about getting Tracy more involved, said that is something he wants.
“But, it’s easier said than done,’’ Ferentz said. “We’re trying to probe every option there might be to try to get the thing moving a little bit more.’’
6. Tyler Goodson topped the 2,000-yard career rushing mark in Saturday’s loss at Wisconsin.
The junior running back became the 16th player in Hawkeye history to reach that plateau on a 12-yard carry in the third quarter.
He currently has ran for 2,013 yards in an Iowa uniform, passing Marcus Coker on Saturday to move into the 15th spot on the career list.
7. Spencer Petras pass a milestone as well during Saturday’s setback to the Badgers.
On a 23-yard completion to Nico Ragaini in the fourth quarter, Petras pushed past 3,000 career passing yards.
He is the 14th Hawkeye to throw for 3,000 yards in a career.
The junior currently thrown for 3,020 yards and moved past Paul Burmeister, Jake Christensen and Larry Lawrence on Iowa’s all-time list with his work Saturday.
8. Iowa landing a spot in the College Football Playoff poll is nothing new.
The Hawkeyes have been ranked in 12 consecutive polls.
Only five programs – Alabama and Ohio State at 43, Oklahoma at 36 and Georgia and Notre Dame at 24 – have longer runs in the poll than Iowa does at the moment.
9. Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell likes the progress he has seen so far this fall from Chris Reames.
The 6-foot-7, 270-pound sophomore from Van Meter, Iowa, has worked his way from the scout team to the varsity in a reserve role during practices this fall.
“He’s with the second group of defensive linemen right now and he’s working hard,’’ Bell said last week. “Right now, it’s at the stage where he is working to gain trust. He’ll travel (to Wisconsin) and will be eligible to get into the game, but we want him to be out there where he is ready to step in and have success.’’
10. For the first time since the Maryland game, Jack Campbell will be among Hawkeye captains this week.