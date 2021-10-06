10@10: Hawkeyes working to keep it real

Iowa's defense, Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson and the need to keep it all in perspective ahead of a big Big Ten game are all part of today's Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Hawkeye players did their best to keep their game-week faces on Tuesday.
They said all the right things and did not serve up any bulletin board material as they work toward Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against Penn State.
But most conceded there is something special in the match-up between the third-ranked Hawkeyes and fourth-ranked Nittany Lions.
“It’s great, a great opportunity,’’ quarterback Spencer Petras said. “I don’t want to make it to be more than it is. It’s another game, we've played five and this is our sixth, but it is a big deal and it’s going to be fun.’’
Petras said the key is to avoid distractions, limit interactions with family and friends who are texting and reaching out to him.
“I get people who text me on Friday or Saturday, I’m just not going to respond. It’s just about protecting and managing my focus and energy,'' he said. "With a game like this, the buzz and energy can be a little overwhelming if you let it be.’’
2. Iowa’s defensive work impresses Penn State coach James Franklin, who credits the work of Hawkeye defensive coordinator Phil Parker for the consistency he sees in Iowa’s defense.
“What’s amazing is, you turn on the tape from yesterday, turn on a tape from six years ago, turn tape on from 12 years ago and they do what they do. And, they do it well,’’ Franklin said.
“The fact that they’re always in zone coverage and they always have eyes on the quarterback. They have these massive defensive linemen that are able to get pressure and bat balls down. They’re a good team.’’
3. The skill of Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson has caught the attention of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.
Dotson has caught 19 touchdown passes in his career, a school record, and will take the field at Iowa on Saturday having caught a touchdown pass in six consecutive games for Penn State.
“He’s outstanding,’’ Ferentz said. “You just watch him play and there’s no wasted movement. He’s concise. Everything is really sharp. I have to think the pro guys like him. He’s a really decisive player, a talented player.’’
Dotson caught eight passes for 139 yards in Penn State’s 41-21 loss to Iowa a year ago.
4. Penn State’s defense has limited opponents to 12 points per game, a defensive scoring average topped only by the 11.6 points Iowa has allowed in its five wins this season.
“They’re a good defensive group that plays well together,’’ Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum said. “We know we will be tested, but that’s what you would expect. We’ll have to be at our best.’’
5. Quarterback Spencer Petras has completed 177-of-293 passes for 2,031 yards during Iowa’s ongoing 11-game win streak.
In addition to completing 60.4 percent of his passes during that stretch, Petras’ work includes 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions during the stretch.
6. Offensive lineman Beau Stephens and linebacker Karson Sharar became the sixth and seventh true freshmen to see action for the Hawkeyes this season during Friday’s win at Maryland.
Stephens played 16 snaps and Sharar 10 in their first collegiate action.
Three true freshmen who all enrolled at Iowa in January – offensive lineman Connor Colby and receivers Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce –have played in all five games the Hawkeyes have played this season.
Long snapper Luke Elkin has appeared in three games and offensive lineman Michael Myslinski has played in one game.
7. Iowa running back Tyler Goodson has launched a name, image and likeness deal with USA Natural Patches that hopes to raise $70,000 for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital through a campaign this weekend.
Fans can participate by visiting the Courtyard by Marriott, 801 Melrose Ave., University Heights, between noon-8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to obtain a commemorative B1 Sports Performance patch made specifically for this weekend’s game.
The patches will be distributed for free and are meant to be worn on the arm during Saturday’s game against Penn State.
USA Natural Patches will accept donations and hopes to match $1 for each of the 70,000 fans in the stadium.
8. Penn State punter Jordan Stout was named Tuesday by the Ray Guy Award as its national punter of the week for last week.
Stout punted six times during the Nittany Lions’ shutout of Indiana, averaging 46.3 yards.
He placed four punts inside the 20-yard line with a long of 51 yards. None of his punts were returned.
9. Iowa announced Tuesday that in addition to this week’s game against Penn State, the Hawkeyes’ Oct. 16 home game against Purdue is sold out.
Tickets remain for Iowa’s final two home games of the season, Nov. 13 against Minnesota and Nov. 20 against Illinois.
10. Former Hawkeye Aaron Kampman has teamed with Compassion International on its Fill the Stadium initiative, a project designed to provide food, medical care and support to severely-impoverished children worldwide.
The objective of the group of current and former pro athletes that Kampman is part of is to help 70,000 children in crisis.
Additional details on the effort which has raised over $32 million so far can be found at fillthestadium.com.