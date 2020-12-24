10@10: Honors for Hawkeyes, a start for Beathard

2. Iowa released its depth chart for the Music City Bowl on Wednesday and it is identical to the one the Hawkeyes released for last week’s game against Michigan.

That includes the absence of wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who suffered an ankle injury during the third quarter of the Hawkeyes’ win over Wisconsin.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said last week the injury would not require surgery.

3. Practices are currently on pause, but if Iowa is able to play in the Music City Bowl next week as planned, the Hawkeyes will be working to add to a 9-8 record in bowl games under Kirk Ferentz.

Only Ohio State with a 10-8 record has more bowl victories since 2001 than Iowa has accumulated.

Wisconsin matches the Hawkeyes’ nine-win total but is 9-9 in bowls during that timeframe.

Iowa joins the Buckeyes and Rutgers, which is 6-3 in bowls during that span, as the only current Big Ten programs with records over .500 in bowl play since 2001.

4. During the Hawkeyes’ ongoing six-game win streak, Iowa has averaged 35.7 points per game while allowing 13.8 points.