10@10: Honors for Hawkeyes, a start for Beathard

Hawkeyes – current and future – in the running for postseason honors, preparing for one of the top freshmen quarterbacks in the country and an expected start for C.J. Beathard in the NFL are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes will return to daily game-week mode in a few days, delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at hawkmania.com and qctimes.com, your home for all things Hawkeye.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Two Hawkeyes have been named this week among three finalists for a pair of college football awards.
Iowa defensive tackle Daivyon Nixon is a finalist for the Outland Trophy, presented by the Football Writers Association of America to the game’s top interior lineman.
Joining the Big Ten defensive player of the year on the list of finalists for the award is Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg and Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.
Hawkeye center Tyler Linderbaum is one of three finalists for the Rimington Award, presented to the top center in college football.
The sophomore is joined on the list of finalists by Josh Myers of Ohio State and Landon Dickerson of Alabama. Linderbaum and Myers and traded first- and second-team recognition on Big Ten all-conference teams released last week.
2. Iowa released its depth chart for the Music City Bowl on Wednesday and it is identical to the one the Hawkeyes released for last week’s game against Michigan.
That includes the absence of wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who suffered an ankle injury during the third quarter of the Hawkeyes’ win over Wisconsin.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said last week the injury would not require surgery.
3. Practices are currently on pause, but if Iowa is able to play in the Music City Bowl next week as planned, the Hawkeyes will be working to add to a 9-8 record in bowl games under Kirk Ferentz.
Only Ohio State with a 10-8 record has more bowl victories since 2001 than Iowa has accumulated.
Wisconsin matches the Hawkeyes’ nine-win total but is 9-9 in bowls during that timeframe.
Iowa joins the Buckeyes and Rutgers, which is 6-3 in bowls during that span, as the only current Big Ten programs with records over .500 in bowl play since 2001.
4. During the Hawkeyes’ ongoing six-game win streak, Iowa has averaged 35.7 points per game while allowing 13.8 points.
The six-game win streak is the Hawkeyes’ fifth of that last length against Big Ten competition over the past 30 seasons. Iowa also won six straight league games in 1991, 2004, 2008 and 2015.
5. Iowa will be facing one of the Southeastern Conference’s two freshmen of the year when it lines up across from Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak in the Music City Bowl.
Bazelak received the honor chosen by SEC coaches on Tuesday, sharing the award with Auburn running back Tank Bigsby.
Moving into the lineup three games into the Tigers’ 5-5 season, Bazelak won five of his first six starts and threw for 2,366 yards this season. He has thrown seven touchdown passes and has been intercepted six times.
Three other Missouri players received first- or second-team all-conference honors. Linebacker Nick Bolton, who has opted out of the bowl game with plans of entering the NFL draft, and defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat earned first-team honors while running back Larry Rountree III was named to the second team.
6. Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins was named Wednesday as the recipient of the Bronko Nagurski Award, presented to the top defensive player in college football.
Collins recorded 54 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks and four interceptions this season. He also forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and recorded a safety and two touchdowns in eight games.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was a finalist for the award.
7. A future Hawkeye is up for a major honor.
After signing to continue his career at Iowa last week, Cooper DeJean has been named as a finalist for the All-American Bowl Adidas player of the year and defensive player of the year.
A safety from OABCIG, DeJean put up eye-opening numbers on both sides of the ball while leading his high school team to the Iowa Class 1A state championship.
8. Former Hawkeye C.J. Beathard is in a position to make his first start of the season for the San Francisco 49ers during the final two games of the NFL season.
Beathard replaced Nick Mullens at quarterback last weekend after Mullens suffered an elbow sprain.
The 49ers initial starter this season, Jimmy Garoppolo, is back in practice this week after missing six games with a high ankle sprain.
9. When C.J. Beathard opens under center for San Francisco on Saturday against Arizona, it is possible one of his former Iowa teammates may be back on the field as well.
Tight end George Kittle has returned to practice and could play this weekend as he works his way back from a foot fracture that has sidelined him for the past five games.
10. The game day weather forecast for the Music City Bowl is warming.
The current National Weather Service forecast for next Wednesday in Nashville calls for a high of 58 degrees with a 40 percent chance of showers.
That's nine degrees warmer than an early-week outlook.