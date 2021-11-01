10@10: Offensive issues sting Hawkeyes

Picking up the pieces from Saturday's loss at Wisconsin, a first for a former Hawkeye in the NFL and more are all part of today's Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Iowa’s football team returned to practice Sunday, getting back to work after a second straight loss left the Hawkeyes with the same 6-2 record they had a year ago.
Following a 6-0 start to the current season, the situation stings a bit.
“It feels pretty bad being 6-2 right now with how we started,’’ Iowa safety Jack Koerner said.
“We were 6-2 at the end of last season and feeling pretty good. We won six straight after being 0-2 last season, so I like to think that we can respond really well from this. There’s plenty more to play for.’’
2. Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin pretty much puts Iowa’s Big Ten West title hopes on life support.
The Hawkeyes will need not only to win their four remaining games, but also have Purdue and Wisconsin slip up somewhere along the way.
All three trail Minnesota by one game in the Big Ten.
The Golden Gophers, who visit Iowa on Nov. 13 are currently 4-1 in league play and have games left with Illinois, Indiana and at home against Wisconsin in addition to facing the Hawkeyes.
3. A Wisconsin defense that was projected to be among the best in the Big Ten and is currently playing that way brought Iowa’s offensive issues front and center.
There was no masking it behind defensive scores or turnovers that led to short fields in the 27-7 loss to the Badgers.
Iowa totaled 156 yards of offense and was successful on just 2-of-13 third-down conversion attempts.
“We’re not moving the ball consistently enough,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We could go down the entire list of reasons.’’
But, Ferentz said it isn’t that simple.
“I don’t think there’s one specific reason right now,’’ he said. “We’re just not executing well enough to get the job done, get the ball moving more consistently.’’
4. As Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was being asked why the Hawkeyes have struggled so much in their past two games, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst was fielding questions about why the Badgers have been able to turn things around and assemble a four-game win streak after a 1-3 start.
“Each week is different, has a different set of challenges but the one thing that has stayed constant is the approach,’’ Chryst said.
“That as a coach you appreciate that. I think all season long our defense has been playing at a really high level and it’s been fun to see. Challenged in different ways, but the results have been impressive.’’
He went on to say that on both sides of the ball “the constant has been the approach and their belief in each other.’’
5. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he gets the frustration that fans have with the team’s most recent performances.
“They want the best for our football team. We appreciate that,’’ Ferentz said.
“We certainly have work to do and work to continue to do. The biggest thing right now that we’re trying to share with our team is that the season isn’t over. We’ll lick our wounds and get back to work.’’
6. Back-up quarterback Alex Padilla worked the final two offensive series Iowa ran Saturday at Wisconsin.
He stepped in after Spencer Petras landed awkwardly on a shoulder while being sacked early in the fourth quarter.
Petras said following the game that feeling “pretty good,’’ from a health perspective following the loss.
7. Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught his first pass in an NFL game Sunday night.
Smith’s first reception went for six yards for the Vikings’ in a four-point loss to the Cowboys, among the work of Hawkeyes at the next level over the weekend.
T.J. Hockenson had a big-time receiving game for the Lions, catching 10 passes for 89 yards for the Lions in a loss to the Eagles while Noah Fant recorded two receptions for eight yards for the Broncos in a win over Washington.
On defense, Greg Mabin finished with five stops and Amani Hooker added four for the Titans in a win over the Colts and Micah Hyde totaled four tackles and A.J. Epenesa three in the Bills’ win over the Dolphins.
Elsewhere, Christian Kirksey had five stops for the Texans in a loss to the Rams, Chauncey Golston had two tackles for the Cowboys in their win over the Vikings, Anthony Nelson had a pair of stops for the Buccaneers in a loss to the Saints and Nick Niemann had one tackle for the Chargers in a loss to the Patriots.
8. The starting time for Saturday's Iowa-Northwestern game has been finalized.
The Hawkeyes and Wildcats will kickoff their game at Ryan Field at 6 p.m. in a game that will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
The starting time for Iowa's Nov. 13 home game against Minnesota is expected to be announced later today.
9. Former Hawkeye Dillon Doyle came up big for Baylor in its 31-24 win over Texas on Saturday.
Doyle finished with 12 tackles, including one for a loss, forced a fumble and had a quarterback hurry to highlight the work of former Iowa players competing elsewhere in college football.
Shadrick Byrd ran 11 times for 58 yards for Charlotte in a loss to Western Kentucky and Oliver Martin caught one pass for 23 yards for Nebraska in its loss to Purdue.
On defense, Julius Brents finished with two tackles for Kansas State in its win over TCU.
10. Welcome to November.
Conditions for Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at Northwestern are expected to be fairly typical for the season.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Evanston on Saturday calls for clear skies, a high temperature of 51 degrees falling to an overnight low of 41.