11th-ranked Saint Xavier hands SAU fourth straight loss

CHICAGO — For a quarter, the St. Ambrose University football team hung with 11th-ranked Saint Xavier on Saturday afternoon.

Then, it went awry.

Quarterback Stuart Ross connected with Kyle Quinn for a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes as Saint Xavier beat St. Ambrose 31-14 at Deaton Field in a Mid-States Midwest League contest.

It was the Fighting Bees' fourth consecutive loss and dropped them to 2-7 on the season heading into next week's season finale against Missouri Baptist at Brady Street Stadium.

After Saint Xavier struck for an early touchdown, St. Ambrose countered with one to tie the game. Tom Casey hit Ben Gilbert for a 24-yard score.

Early in the second quarter, Saint Xavier took the lead on a 24-yard field goal from Peyton Benes.

St. Ambrose punted on the ensuing possession before Saint Xavier reeled off two touchdowns in succession.

Ross found Quinn from 26 yards with 4 minutes, 17 seconds left in the second quarter. Less than four minutes later, the two hooked up on a 30-yard touchdown to give Saint Xavier a 24-7 halftime lead.

The Fighting Bees trimmed the deficit to 10 points early in the third quarter on a Yemi Ward 8-yard touchdown run, but the Cougars (8-2, 6-0) responded when Ryan Fitzgerald capped an 8-play, 56-yard drive with a 14-yard scoring run.

Saint Xavier finished with 469 yards of offense to just 130 for St. Ambrose. The Fighting Bees collected only 50 rushing yards on 32 attempts.

Ross completed 23 of 35 passes for 272 yards and three scores. Mario Price led Saint Xavier's rushing attack with 147 yards.

St. Ambrose was forced to punt eight times and mustered only nine first downs.

Jesse Driver Jr. had eight tackles and forced two fumbles for the Fighting Bees. Rolando Sepulveda recorded a team-high 11 tackles for St. Ambrose.