2021 year end: Magistrelli steps away as SAU's winningest football coach

After 22 years associated with the program — the last 15 as head coach — Mike Magistrelli stepped away from the St. Ambrose University football program.
On Nov. 29, Magistrelli announced his resignation during a press conference in the school's Wellness and Fitness Center.
He left with a 90-67 record, three Mid-States Football Association Midwest League titles and four playoff appearances. The 90 wins are a school record in the storied history of the program.
But more than wins, Magistrelli left a lasting legacy and a program ready to prosper for whoever takes over.
The incoming coach will inherit a roster with plenty of returning talent and a number of solid student-athletes.
“I always took a lot of pride in that we always recruited the right type of people here to Ambrose, those who always kept their priorities in focus,” Magistrelli said during his farewell press conference. “They understood that at some point, the football-side of their career is going to end.
"Their career and livelihood is going to be made by what they accomplished in the classroom. So I always took a lot of pride in our guys and their academic success and they are second to none when it comes to that. That’s something I took a lot of pride in and our players took a lot of pride in as well.”
His final season started with high hopes of making a run for the MSFA Midwest League title and a return to the NAIA playoffs. But because of a litany of injuries, the Bees never clicked and had to rally for a win in their season finale to finish 4-7. It was the fourth four-win campaign in Magistrelli’s last six seasons.
— Tom Johnston