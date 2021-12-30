2021 year end: Prophetstown native builds Illini foundation

Returning to his home state to lead the football program at Illinois, Bret Bielema’s work started with building a solid foundation.
The Prophetstown native worked to re-establish ties with the state’s high school programs and coaches and then worked to put a competitive team on the field in his first season of work in Champaign-Urbana.
Illinois finished with a 5-7 record, stunning seventh-ranked Penn State 20-18 in a historic nine-overtime game during a season that left the Fighting Illini wanting more.
Four of Illinois' losses were by seven points or less, setbacks that all denied the Fighting Illini a chance to earn a bowl berth this year.
The good, the bad and the growth are all part of the process of constructing what Bielema believes will become a solid program at Illinois.
He envisions the program looking like the one he played for at Iowa and the one he coached to Big Ten championships at Wisconsin with strong, stable operations that sustain success through recruiting.
Bielema said that work starts at home.
“Recruiting the state of Illinois is where it has to begin,’’ Bielema said. “Any time I’ve seen a great organization, both in football and life, it starts with understanding and representing the environment you are in.’’
The recruiting class Bielema signed earlier this month reflected that.
Ten of the 22 players Illinois signed to letters of intent are products of Illinois high schools, the Fighting Illini’s largest class of instate talent since matching that number in 2017.
Five of those 10 players were part of teams which won state championships at the prep level and for the first time since 2010, the Fighting Illini signed the state’s Gatorade player of the year.
