563 pipeline: NAIA finalist Grand View has heavy Q-C flavor

Cole Rollinger has some sage advice for any high school athlete going through the recruiting process.
"Go where you are wanted," he said. "Go look at the town and see what the school offers other than just football."
Rollinger has experienced some unexpected twists and turns to his college career, but the North Scott High School alum finally arrived at the perfect fit.
It has come at a place he never would have considered in high school.
After starting his career at Division II power Northwest Missouri State, Rollinger has developed into a second team all-American safety at Grand View University, a NAIA program which is playing for a national championship at 5 p.m. Saturday against second-ranked Morningside College in Durham, N.C.
"I had this mentality in high school I was going to play at the highest Division II school or Division I if I could," Rollinger said. "I wasn't going to talk to a NAIA school."
As Rollinger and former Clinton star Johnny Sullivan found out, bigger is not always better when it comes to finding a football home.
Sullivan started his collegiate career at the University of Northern Iowa, but didn't see the field in his two seasons. The quarterback transferred to Grand View, has been starting for three seasons and was the offensive player of the year in the Heart of America Conference.
"It is always more fun to be on the field and playing than being on the sideline being a signal guy," Sullivan said. "Also, it is about the people and liking where you're at. I still have great friends up at UNI, but the camaraderie is important.
"You can be happy at any level."
The chemistry has been enhanced because of the local flavor on Grand View's roster.
Besides Sullivan and Rollinger, there are seven other players from Mississippi Athletic Conference schools who saw the field in Grand View's semifinal win over top-ranked Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
Pleasant Valley alum Nathan Hamilton is a first team all-American placekicker; North Scott's Drew Boffeli (linebacker) and Bettendorf's Cam Maxfield (defensive line) and Rocky Schoenfelder (linebacker) earned all-conference recognition.
Rollinger's brother, Carson, caught three passes in the quarterfinal win and another in the semifinal game while PV's Arthur Braden and Muscatine's Prince Brown logged time. Assumption grad Seth Adrian didn't play in Grand View's last game, but he did record a tackle in the quarterfinals.
There are a slew of other first- and second-year players in the program who hail from the 563 area code.
"That's why our team is so special," Rollinger said. "At some point, a lot of us knew each other whether it was in AAU or we grew up playing with or against each other. The Quad Cities runs deep on this team.
"It is a strong pipeline."
Derek Fulton, in his fourth season on the staff and Grand View's offensive coordinator, is an Assumption graduate. Receivers coach Andy Woodley, brother of head coach Joe Woodley, spent part of his upbringing in the Quad-Cities.
"With so many people from back home on the team, it feels like home," Hamilton said. "The enrollment here is pretty low, so it is like high school with a bunch of Quad-Cities guys.
"I've really enjoyed it here."
Third school a charm
When Rollinger went to Northwest Missouri State for a game day visit in high school, he was captivated by the environment.
"ESPN was there and the atmosphere was amazing," he said. "I was there on the right day."
He committed and eventually signed.
But once he stepped on campus, attended classes and spent time in Maryville, Mo., that first year, Rollinger discovered it was not an ideal fit.
So after one season, he transferred to the University of Iowa.
"I planned on being done with football," he said.
The competitive football itch refused to go away. Boffeli, a teammate of his at North Scott, tried to lure him to Grand View.
"He was always in my ear saying, 'Let's play together again,'" Rollinger said. "I wasn't feeling it initially, but he slowly got to me."
That, coupled with his brother Carson deciding to join the Grand View program, ultimately led Rollinger to his third school in three years.
"I went from a house in Iowa City living with a bunch of football players to sharing a little room with my brother," Rollinger said. "It was a tough transition at first, but I'm so happy I did this.
"This is where I belong. I had all this free time and I didn't know what to do. I've got structure now and I needed that."
Rollinger has compiled 62 tackles and intercepted three passes in 13 games.
Even though he still has another year of eligibility, Rollinger admits Saturday likely is his final game with the toll football has taken on his body. He's graduating at semester with a degree in liberal arts and plans to get into sales and coaching.
"My body is definitely feeling it," he said. "I got pretty banged up against Lindsey Wilson and I've been dealing with things all year, but I couldn't come out.
"I wouldn't miss this (championship) game for anything."
Wouldn't change a thing
Johnny Sullivan was on some winning football teams at Clinton and in his two years at UNI, but neither program ever made a championship run.
"I can't remember the age, but my last championship was probably with the Clinton Comets in USSSA baseball," Sullivan said.
That's why the 6-foot-2 and 205-pounder is savoring this opportunity.
Sullivan was a Grand View commit coming out of high school, but flipped to UNI when the Panthers offered him a scholarship.
It was at UNI where Sullivan went through the lowest point of his career.
"I wasn't getting the reps I thought I should have been and it really opened my eyes," Sullivan said.
Nothing was guaranteed when Sullivan transferred to Grand View in Des Moines, but the experience at UNI hardened him.
"It made me a better football player, a better leader," Sullivan said. "That's why I don't think I would change a thing with my journey."
Sullivan helped the Vikings reach the national semifinals in 2019, led them to the playoffs this past spring and now has them on the doorstep of a title.
The honorable mention all-American has totaled 2,811 yards (216 per game) and thrown 27 touchdown passes while completing 62% of his passes.
Sullivan said Grand View has somewhat emulated what the San Francisco 49ers have done with their offense, implementing a physical rushing attack and utilizing the play-action pass.
"We've really found our identity as an offense," Sullivan said. "When I came in as the starting quarterback, I don't know if we had an identity."
Sullivan is uncertain if this will be his final game. He has another year of eligibility remaining, and he's enrolled in Grand View's organizational leadership graduate program that he won't complete until the end of the 2022 fall semester.
Regardless, it has been quite a ride for Sullivan who was doing trick shot videos as a 12-year-old.
"I don't think I appreciate it enough," he said. "I'm still focused on the next thing, but looking back, I wouldn't trade anything that has happened.
"I've come a long way and things have worked out for me."
Getting a leg up
Nathan Hamilton attended several Kohl Professional Kicking Camps in the Quad-Cities growing up. During one of them, Jamie Kohl recommended Hamilton take a visit to Grand View and speak with former head coach Mike Woodley.
"Arthur Braden, David Carr and Ben Slavens were all up here," Hamilton said. "It felt like a perfect fit."
Although a couple other kickers were recruited in his class, Hamilton emerged in his freshman season as the Vikings' placekicker and kickoff specialist.
He hasn't looked back.
The junior has made an NAIA-best 18 field goals and converted on 63 of 65 point-after attempts this fall. He broke the school record earlier this season with a 49-yard field goal.
In the semifinal win, Hamilton booted through 37- and 42-yard field goals.
"I've definitely grown in confidence," Hamilton said. "My freshman year, I lacked that. I was going out there saying in my mind, 'Hopefully, I make this.'
"Over the last year-and-a-half, I've gained this confidence where I step out there and my coaches know, my teammates know and I know this is going to go through the uprights or through the back of the end zone."
A kinesiology and health promotions major, Hamilton plans to graduate next December. He said he'll take the 2023 spring semester off and then start a graduate program in athletic training while finishing his football eligibility.
Still, he is savoring Saturday's championship opportunity.
"This would be the cherry on top," Hamilton said. "It is one thing to be an all-American, a great feeling individually. To do it as a team and win a national title, that would mean even more."
Chasing a title
After a semifinal run in 2019 and much of its team returning, Grand View anticipated a championship coronation last season.
COVID-19 hit and the season was pushed to the spring. Even then, the Vikings saw their title hopes dashed by Northwestern College in the quarterfinals.
"We thought we were going to have it handed to us," Sullivan said. "We got humbled in the spring."
The third-ranked Vikings have conquered every challenge so far this fall. Only two of their 14 games have been decided by single digits.
"We might have had better athletes last year and we talked about national titles, but this year we're about it," Rollinger said. "We're all on the same mission."
For Grand View to complete the mission, it has to dodge a storied Morningside program led by North Scott graduate Steve Ryan, who coached the Mustangs to national championships in 2018 and 2019.
Located in Sioux City, Morningside (13-0) is averaging almost 57 points and 612 yards of offense per game. All-American quarterback Joe Dolincheck has thrown for almost 4,400 yards and 42 touchdowns.
"They have a really nice quarterback who has been there a long time and definitely knows their offense inside and out," Rollinger said. "I think they're going to be surprised with how physical and fast our defense is."
Hamilton said if the Vikings can get off to a hot start like they did in the semifinal game — a 14-0 lead 5-plus minutes in — it should be positioned well to finish off a perfect season and collect a championship ring.
"It has been quite a ride," Hamilton said. "Some people probably think we don't have as much talent as past years, but I feel we have a real cohesive team."
The 563 is a significant reason for that.