You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
A capsule look at Iowa's 2020 football recruiting class
alert top story

A capsule look at Iowa's 2020 football recruiting class

080919-qct-spt-ia-media-day-008

The Hawkeye logo is seen on the 50 yard line at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta,

Here are the 2020 prospects that have signed with the Iowa Hawkeyes this morning. The Hawkeyes are expected to sign 20 players today and have two more recruits in February.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News