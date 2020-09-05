A Hawkeye opening day like no other at Kinnick

"The game might not be going on, but the kids, they still need our support," fan Robert Seamans of Ottumwa said. "The Wave, it’s a big part of game day, and when I saw somebody suggest this, I knew I wanted to be a part of it."

Wearing an Iowa football jersey, Seamans looked toward the upper level of the hospital tower, where a couple of little hands could be seen waving back to the group that included fans as well as members of the Iowa cheerleading squad and the program’s mascot, Herky.

"I get why the games aren’t going on now, but I hope they get to play soon," Seamans said. "If we get a chance to come to games in November or December, we’ll be here."

An Iowa season ticket holder for the past decade, Ulrich said he missed the chance to sip a Busch Light or two with friends before the game and enjoy a good view of the start of another Hawkeye season.

"It’s what we do in the fall. High school football, college football, it’s what fall is about in Iowa, and already we’re missing it," Ulrich said.

Participating in the Wave has a special meaning to Ulrich, who stood next to his daughter Haidyn as they waved while "Wave on Wave," the song played when fans participate at the end of the first quarter, was being played through the speaker of a van parked nearby.