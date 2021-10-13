A healthy Kolar makes life easier for Purdy

Kolar missed the first game against UNI with an injury and was limited against Iowa. Against the Hawkeyes, he had four catches for just 34 yards.

Since that game, he’s looked like the Kolar people around the Iowa State football program have gotten accustomed to seeing.

He has had at least 60 yards in every game since the Iowa game.

“The thing for Charlie, and it’s visible to you guys, as the season has progressed, you just see him getting in and out of his cuts better and you see him even more confident,” Campbell said. “At tight end, if you’re not healthy, it’s a hard position to maneuver. You have to be physical at the point of attack but yet you also have to be able to run and separate out of breaks and routes.

“We ask Charlie to do so much that you’re starting to see him, over the last two to three weeks of the season, really have that full confidence to be able to do all those things at a really high level. He’s certainly a lot healthier today than he was at the start of the season. Is he 100 percent? He’s closer to that.”

It’s that mobility and maneuverability that makes Kolar so valuable to a guy like Purdy. That coupled with the fact he’s 6-foot-6 and 260 makes for a big target.